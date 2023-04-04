Vantage Risk Names Denise Watkins as Head of Excess Casualty and Bermuda Healthcare

HAMILTON, Bermuda, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vantage Group Holdings Ltd. (Vantage) today announced the appointment of Denise Watkins as Head of Excess Casualty and Bermuda Healthcare, pending Bermuda immigration approval. Ms. Watkins will be based in Bermuda and report to Alex Blanco, Vantage's Chief Officer of Insurance.

In her expanded role, Ms. Watkins will lead Vantage's businesses across U.S. Excess Casualty and Bermuda Excess Casualty and Healthcare. She will oversee the team's ongoing success through the enhancement of its business and distribution strategies. Ms. Watkins will be responsible for the continued expansion of the business units and their profitable portfolio management, leveraging Vantage's data and analytics strategy and commitment to value-added solutions.

Commenting on the appointment, Mr. Blanco said, "Denise is taking on this important new role to generate greater value for our brokers and clients as they navigate an increasingly complex risk environment. Her promotion marks the next phase in our sustained growth across Vantage's insurance business."

"We've laid the foundation to be responsive, efficient, and insightful for our brokers and clients," said Ms. Watkins. "I'm looking forward to expanding our data-empowered underwriting approach and developing sophisticated risk solutions with Alex and our teams."

Ms. Watkins brings 25 years of industry experience to Vantage. Before joining, she held various senior positions at Sompo International. Previously, she held leadership roles at AIG and Travelers.

