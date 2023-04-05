GrapeCity Developer Solutions Releases ActiveReportsJS v4

PITTSBURGH, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GrapeCity, a global provider of award-winning enterprise software development tools, is pleased to announce ActiveReportsJS v4. In the first major release of 2023, users will discover new features and enhancements that improve the product experience for developers, report authors, and application end-users. ActiveReportsJS v4 upgrades JavaScript developers' design toolkit for intuitive and dynamic reports.

ActiveReportsJS v4 brings enhancements that improve the product experience for developers, report authors, and end-users

As part of the v4 release, ActiveReportsJS now includes support for front-end frameworks. JavaScript developers can now build React or Vue projects that utilize the React Report Viewer and Designer or the Vue Report Viewer and Designer, respectively, with Vite v2 or v3. In addition to Vite.js, programmers can use ActiveReportsJS's React Report Viewer and Designer in Next.js v13 projects. The components only work on the client side and must be dynamically loaded to receive the best experience. Vue developers can use the Vue Report Viewer and Designer in their Nuxt.js 3x single-page applications. Explore the release announcement to learn more about ActiveReportsJS's modern front-end tools support.

In the v4 release, the ActiveReportsJS team updated the continuous page layout to support multiple sections, each with a distinct page size, orientation, and margins. The multi-section continuous page layout enables JavaScript developers to seamlessly integrate various types of content into a single report. ActiveReportsJS's list data region can now be configured to produce a grid-like representation of data using advanced layout options. Visit the website to learn more about report layers.

"With the release of ActiveReportsJS v4, we continue to support developers of all environments by adding Svelte, Next.js, Nuxt.js, and Vite.js to our list of supported frameworks, as well as adding several new features to the designer and viewer," said Junior Product Manager, Joel Parks.

