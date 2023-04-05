Jeep® Brand Introduces New 2024 Wrangler

Most Capable Wrangler Yet Delivers Even More Legendary Jeep 4x4 Capability, Available Factory Warn Winch, New Iconic Seven-slot Grille, Standard Side Curtain Airbags and 12.3-inch Uconnect Touchscreen Radio

Wrangler Rubicon models add even more legendary 4x4 capability with an available factory-installed 8,000-lb.-capacity Warn winch, up to 100:1 crawl ratio and new Dana 44 HD full float solid rear axle that allows for tire upsizing by customers and up to 5,000-lb. maximum towing

New Willys model delivers more capability with larger tires, more ground clearance, high fender flares and improved traction

Iconic Wrangler exterior features new seven-slot grille, windshield-integrated trail-ready stealth antenna, 10 all-new wheel designs and multiple open-air freedom options, including exclusive Sky One-Touch powertop

Refined interior with more technology and amenities, including available 12-way power adjustable front seats, all-new instrument panel featuring Uconnect 5 system with best-in-class 12.3-inch touchscreen radio and standard wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Wrangler now delivers standard first- and second-row side-curtain airbags, standard forward collision warning (Sport S and above) and standard advanced cruise control with stop (Sport S and above)

Two new models expand Wrangler's unrivaled portfolio:

First factory application of Trails Offroad delivers comprehensive off-road trail guides for the 62 Jeep® Badge of Honor trails loaded right into the Uconnect 5 system, with an upgradable subscription that unlocks full catalog of 3,000-plus Trails Offroad trail guides

Jeep Wrangler 4xe continues as the best-selling PHEV in America, building on Jeep brand's goal of Zero Emission Freedom to produce the most capable and sustainable Jeep SUVs

New for 2024, Wrangler 4xe offers Jeep 4xe Power Box, which features four 120-volt outlets with 30 amps of total output, allowing the battery pack to power external devices

By the end of 2025, the entire North America Jeep brand lineup will be electrified. By 2030, 50% of Jeep brand sales in the United States will be fully electric

The new 2024 Jeep® Wrangler, the most capable and recognized vehicle in the world, builds on its legendary history with an unmatched combination of off-road capability, authentic Jeep design, open-air freedom, advanced powertrains, superior on- and off-road dynamics and a host of innovative safety and advanced technology features.

The latest evolution of the world's most off-road capable and most iconic SUV adds greater capability, new technology and advanced safety features, all while staying true to the Wrangler formula and delivering the freedom to go anywhere and do anything.

New for the 2024 model year, the Jeep brand is taking the Wrangler capability game to new heights with its first full-float Dana rear axle, available 100:1 crawl ratio, new factory Warn winch and increased 5,000-pound tow capability. Inside, customers get to experience more comfort and safety, with a new interior featuring available power front seats, standard 12.3-inch Uconnect 5 touchscreen radio and standard side curtain airbags in the first and second rows.

"The Jeep Wrangler is the archetypal adventure hero, embodying the spirit and the soul of the Jeep brand," said Christian Meunier, Jeep brand CEO. "Since its introduction, we have sold almost 5 million Wranglers around the world, setting new levels of 4x4 capability with each new generation. Today, we are raising the bar once again by combining the most capable Wrangler to date, with more technology, comfort and safety features. This is a no-compromise combination enhanced by the freedom to choose from four different powertrains, including our electrified 4xe, which is the best-selling PHEV in America."

Building on its legacy of freedom and adventure, the new Wrangler is a testament to its loyal enthusiast fan base.

"The new 2024 Jeep Wrangler is an illustration of how powerful the Jeep community is and how they keep driving improvements based on their expectations of greater capability, advanced technology and more refinement," said Jim Morrison, senior vice president and head of Jeep brand North America. "With the plug-in 4xe playing a lead role in the lineup, the new Wrangler takes the best and makes it better, with even more legendary 4x4 capability, thanks to our first full-float Dana rear axle that makes it possible for Wrangler owners to easily upsize tires; a more advanced and comfortable interior with a standard 12.3-inch touchscreen and available power seats tested for water fording; more safety and technology, including standard side-curtain airbags; and a stylish, fresh take on the iconic seven-slot grille that keeps the overall design true to the original."

The 2024 Jeep Wrangler will be available in Sport, Willys, Sahara, High Altitude, Rubicon and Rubicon 392 models. Ordering is open now and vehicles will start to arrive in U.S. Jeep dealerships later in 2023. The 2024 Jeep Wrangler will also be available in markets around the world.

