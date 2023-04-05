With an authorized capital of R$500 million, 4Equity - Media Ventures launches the first independent Media for Equity investment fund in Latin America.

SAO PAULO, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 4Equity - Media Ventures, an independent media for equity company, launches a R$500 million authorized capital Participations Investment Fund (FIP) in Brazil. The company, founded by Felipe Hatab, Renato Mendes, Eduardo Loureiro and David Halaban, allows post series-A B2C, B2B2C, or D2C startups, to exchange equity for access to premium advertising space, taking advantage of partnerships built by 4Equity - Media Ventures with relevant players in the Brazilian advertising market.

The launch of 4Equity - Media Ventures reinforces the relevance of the media for equity market, which is still relatively unexplored. According to the 2022 -2023 State of Global Media for Growth Funding survey conducted by mediaforgrowth, startups that position themselves in relevant media spaces raise, on average, three times more money; accelerate 32 times faster than non-exposed ones, and reach IPOs 2 years and 8 months faster than companies invested only by traditional venture capital funding, yet the model is still very new in Brazil.

The business model allows the startups to access different media outlets partnered with 4Equity, with the aim of accelerating its growth and improving brand awareness. "We offer quality spaces for advertising without draining cash, gaining equity in exchange. Marketing is expensive and is among the main cost lines for those accelerating growth," says Felipe Hatab, CEO, and founder of the company. Felipe believes that this is an opportunity market for media outlets and influencers in Brazil. "In addition to becoming partners of the startups, they open themselves to a new source of revenue," he adds.

4Equity - Media Ventures does not work with unwanted spaces: "The strategy is designed to deliver only relevant media to the founders - our company only gains when the startups grow to a higher value than when the fund invested," concludes Felipe.

According to Renato Mendes, founder and CIO, 4equity arrives to break paradigms and facilitate the acceleration of startups. "In times of uncertainty and risk aversion, many startups have difficulty raising capital - in this scenario, marketing is easily cut. Media for equity comes as an advantageous alternative to continue positioning and growth actions," he evaluates.

4Equity - Media Ventures is the first independent Latin American company to offer this business model to Brazilian startups. The expectation is to have 10 invested startups in 2023 and reach 30 by 2026. Currently, 4Equity - Media Ventures has two partner companies and should close two deals in the second quarter.

If you're interested in learning more you can access 4Equity.com.br

