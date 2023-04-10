TrueBlue Announces Executive Leadership Appointments

Kristy Willis named President of PeopleReady; Rick Betori named President of PeopleScout; Caroline Sabetti named Chief Marketing and Communications Officer of TrueBlue.

TACOMA, Wash., April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TrueBlue, a leading provider of specialized workforce solutions, today announced the appointment of three executive leaders.

Kristy Willis has been named President of PeopleReady. With TrueBlue's PeopleReady brand since 2018, Willis has more than 20 years of experience in all aspects of the staffing industry. She most recently served as PeopleReady's Chief Sales and Operations Officer.

Rick Betori has been named President of PeopleScout. With TrueBlue since 2011, Betori has broad experience in both digital transformation and operations. He most recently served as PeopleScout's Managing Director of the Americas.

Willis and Betori succeed Taryn Owen, who served as brand president for both PeopleReady and PeopleScout prior to being appointed President & COO of TrueBlue in September 2022. Owen now oversees all operating brands — PeopleReady, PeopleScout, and PeopleManagement — as well as the company's technology, human resources and marketing and communications functions.

Caroline Sabetti has been named Chief Marketing and Communications Officer of TrueBlue. With TrueBlue since 2002, she most recently served as Chief Marketing Officer for PeopleReady and PeopleScout, and Senior Vice President of Communications for TrueBlue.

"Kristy, Rick and Caroline have each demonstrated the foresight, leadership integrity, and purpose-driven mindset required to move our business forward," said Taryn Owen, President & COO of TrueBlue. "I have every confidence that their combined strengths, along with those of the rest of our executive leadership team, will position TrueBlue for success as we pursue our vision to be the talent solution for the changing world of work."

Biographies

Kristy Willis

Kristy Willis has served as President of PeopleReady since March of 2023. With TrueBlue since 2018, Willis most recently served as Chief Sales and Operations Officer of PeopleReady. Prior to that, she served as PeopleReady's Chief Sales Officer. Before joining PeopleReady, Willis had a nearly 20-year career with the Adecco Group, most recently serving as Senior Vice President for the Western Division with responsibility for leading sales, service delivery, fulfillment, operations and financial management. Prior to that, she held various senior leadership roles with Adecco.

Rick Betori

Rick Betori has served as President of PeopleScout since March 2023. With TrueBlue since 2011, Betori most recently served as Managing Director of the Americas for PeopleScout. Prior to that, he served as Senior Vice President of Operations and Innovation for PeopleReady. From 2011 to 2015, Betori served as President of former TrueBlue operating brand, StudentScout. Prior to joining TrueBlue, he served as President of Wonderlic, Inc. from 2007 to 2011 and before that as the President of an independent Management Consulting firm.

Caroline Sabetti

Caroline Sabetti has served as Chief Marketing and Communications Officer of the Company since March 2023. With TrueBlue since 2002, Sabetti most recently served as Chief Marketing Officer for PeopleScout and PeopleReady, and Senior Vice President of Communications for TrueBlue. Over her tenure, she has supported each of TrueBlue's business segments. Prior to joining TrueBlue, Sabetti spent five years at Kelly Services where she gained experience across all aspects of staffing operations and sales.

About TrueBlue

TrueBlue (NYSE: TBI) is a leading provider of specialized workforce solutions that help clients achieve business growth and improve productivity. In 2022, TrueBlue served 84,000 clients and connected approximately 611,000 people to work. Its PeopleReady segment offers on-demand, industrial and highly skilled staffing; PeopleManagement offers contingent, on-site industrial staffing and commercial driver services; and PeopleScout offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) and managed service provider (MSP) solutions to a wide variety of industries. Learn more at www.trueblue.com.

PeopleReady specializes in quick and reliable on-demand labor and highly skilled workers. PeopleReady supports a wide range of industries, including construction, manufacturing and logistics, retail and hospitality. Leveraging its game changing JobStack staffing app and presence in more than 600 markets throughout North America, PeopleReady put approximately 226,000 people to work in 2022. Learn more at www.peopleready.com.

PeopleScout is a leading RPO provider with end-to-end MSP and talent advisory capabilities supporting total workforce needs. Affinix, PeopleScout's proprietary mobile-first talent acquisition platform, empowers faster engagement with the best talent through an AI-driven, consumer-like candidate experience. Leveraging the power of data gleaned from engaging with millions of candidates every year, PeopleScout enhances talent intelligence for clients in more than 70 countries with headquarters in Chicago, Sydney and London and global delivery centers in Toronto, Montreal, Bristol, Krakow, Gurgaon and Bangalore. PeopleScout connected approximately 335,000 people with work in 2022. Learn more at www.peoplescout.com.

