LMU Names Rosemarie Rae as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer

LOS ANGELES, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rosemarie Rae, an accomplished higher education administrator and finance executive, will be Loyola Marymount University's next executive vice president and chief operating officer, the university announced today.

Executive Vice President Rae brings to LMU nearly 40 years of experience in financial administration and higher education. She is concluding her current post as the vice chancellor for finance and chief financial officer at UC Berkeley, where she has worked since 2014.

"EVP Rae's extensive experience in higher education, national nonprofits, health care, and technology render her a perfect partner as we seek to ignite a brighter world," President Timothy Law Snyder, Ph.D., said. "Her commitment to collaboration, accountability, and the greater harmonization of operating and capital planning aligns with LMU's vision."

At UC Berkeley, EVP Rae oversaw an annual budget of $3.1 billion and managed finance, accounting, treasury, business partnerships and services, institutional research, capital strategies including long-range development planning, building design and construction, supply chain management, and university health services. She led the development of a financial turnaround plan for the campus and has been a strategic partner in several key housing and academic initiatives.

Before joining UC Berkeley, EVP Rae held executive roles at the National Trust for Historic Preservation, where she served as chief finance and administrative officer, and at Volunteers of America, a national nonprofit organization that provides human service programs in more than 400 communities across the country. She also served as CFO and treasurer at Experience Works, a nonprofit organization that offers training and employment for senior workers; and was corporate controller at Loral Space and Communications, a Delaware-based satellite communications firm.

"I am thrilled and honored to join the LMU community and look forward to helping advance its Catholic, Jesuit, and Marymount mission," Rae said. "The next decade will be a period of transformational change for higher education, and LMU is well positioned among the nation's preeminent national universities. Thanks to its highly esteemed faculty and dedicated staff, LMU provides an exceptional educational experience that produces student leaders who are creating the world in which we want to live."

EVP Rae will oversee LMU's administrative areas and resources that serve the university's core operating needs, including Auxiliary and Business Services, Campus Safety Services, Conference and Event Services, Facilities Management, Finance, Human Resources, Information Technology Services, and Parking and Transportation.

Executive Vice President Rae's appointment begins July 1, 2023. She was chosen after a nationwide search to replace EVP Lynne Scarboro, who is retiring in June after more than two decades in the role.

EVP Rae earned her Master of Public Administration from American University. She completed Stanford University's Executive Program for Philanthropy Leaders and the University of Notre Dame's Executive Development Program. Her Bachelor of Science in accounting was earned at Radford University, and she is a certified public accountant.

About Loyola Marymount University

Loyola Marymount University is a top-ranked national university by U.S. News and World Report, which places LMU among the top five Jesuit universities in the country and in the top six private universities in California. Founded in 1911, LMU is a Catholic, Jesuit, and Marymount university with more than 6,500 undergraduate students and more than 3,000 graduate and law students. LMU offers 60 undergraduate majors and 56 minor programs, along with 49 master's degree programs, three doctorate programs and 14 credential/authorization programs. LMU's intercollegiate athletics teams compete in the West Coast Conference with 20 Division I and varsity sports.

