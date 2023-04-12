Festool Launches New Cordless Miter Saw, Enabling Precise Cuts Every Time

Premium Tool Manufacturer Also Debuts Systainer to Optimize Organization and Updated Driver Bit Set to Take On-The-Go

LEBANON, Ind., April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Festool, a leading manufacturer of innovative, precision-engineered and durable power tool solutions, today announced a new range of offerings that will be available starting May 12, 2023. The KSC 60 Cordless Sliding Compound Miter Saw, Systainer with Lid Compartment and Bit and Drill Bit Sets, have been engineered to empower professional tradespeople to build smarter, faster and cleaner whether in the shop or on the jobsite.

"We are pleased to introduce a new cordless miter saw solution that offers ultimate versatility, unmatched precision and uncompromised power, all in a compact format to easily transport from job to job," said Rick Bush, Senior Product Marketing Manager at Festool. "The KSC 60 is cordless for easy portability, lightweight yet powerful, and designed to produce precise cuts across applications. When paired with our new Systainer system and updated drill bit set, the tools offer innovative capabilities."

KSC 60 Cordless Sliding Compound Miter Saw: Cordless for Ultimate Precision and Power

The new KAPEX KSC 60 Cordless Sliding Compound Miter Saw produces unbeatably precise cross cuts in an enormous range of applications. With a variety of settings to choose from, the KSC 60 ensures smooth and perfect cuts, without wobble or deflection. Its dual-battery 36-volt system combined with the brushless EC-TEC motor provide virtually unlimited endurance for an entire day's work. Key features include:

Unbeatable Precision: With miter angles of up to 60º on each side and bevel angles of up to 47º, the KSC 60 produces precise results across a range of applications. Ideally suited for wood-processing tasks on the jobsite with capacity and runtime for trim work, cutting lumber or plywood. Its performance-matched blades highlight the accuracy of precise, clean cuts.

Impressive Endurance: Cordless and lightweight, the KSC 60 features a dual-battery system providing 36-volts for an impressively powerful tool. It provides the power of a corded tool with the maximum portability of a cordless tool for uncompromised performance throughout the day.

Compact, Light and Portable: Every detail is designed to produce precise cuts while maintaining a light and portable form factor. With ergonomically positioned handles and a practical transport locking device, the lightweight saw is compact for easy transportation. It features a forward-rail design for an even more compact footprint, allowing the saw to be placed right up against a wall for maximum front-side clearance.

Flexible Mobility: Offering even greater flexibility, the Kapex Underframe (UG) accessory provides a convenient and easy way to transport the saw. It features a folding design and rolling wheels for easy mobility from workshop to job site. Ergonomically designed to enhance comfort and reduce strain, the Kapex Underframe is the perfect height for supporting material on the same plane as other Festool products, such as the MFT/3 Multifunction Table.

Systainer with Lid Compartment: Tools Inside, Accessories on Top

Festool's latest Systainer features a lid compartment to help ensure you have the right accessories for any application, any time. The transparent lid compartment has space for small parts and accessories, and the adjustable partitions mean the compartments can be customized to suit individual needs. Key features include:

Practical: See everything at a glance through the transparent lid and use the partitions to divide the compartments within. Whether you need to store long drill bits, saw blades, bits or other small parts, the Systainer with Lid Compartment enables clear and easy organization.

Mobile: 100% mobile from the workshop to the jobsite, the Systainer with Lid compartment enables storage, transportation and organization. To make transportation even simpler, the Systainer with Lid Compartment can be seamlessly integrated into Systainer Systems van racking equipment.

System Compatibility: The Systainer with Lid Compartment is compatible with all Systainer generations and mobile dust extractors. Its internal dimensions correspond to the internal dimensions of Systainer3 M models – so you can simply use the inlays you already have.

Bit and Drill Bit Sets: Completing Cordless Drilling Capabilities

Enhancing its cordless power tool line-up, Festool's new bit and drill bit sets are the companions to take on the go:

Bit and Drill Bit Sets: New drill bit sets for countless applications, complimenting Festool's accessory line-up. The bit sets fit perfectly into the Systainer with Lid Compartment for easy transportation.

The KSC 60 is available in two options, including the KSC 60 EB-Basic (576848) for $999 and the KSC 60 EB 5.0 I-Plus (577176) for $1,298. The Systainer with Lid Compartment is available in three sizes, including the SYS3 DF M 137 (577346) for $79, the SYS3 DF M 187 (577347) for $85 and the SYS3 DF M 237 (577348) for $90. The Bit and Drill Bit Sets will be available in various assortments retailing from $45 to $85.

About Festool

Festool has been developing innovative, precision-engineered and durable power tool solutions for nearly a century. Founded in Germany in 1925, Festool is a leading manufacturer known for its systems-based approach to power tools that are designed for efficiency and high performance. Festool's mission, "Built Better To Build Better," focuses on creating products that empower professional tradespeople to elevate their skills and deliver outstanding work by helping them build cleaner, faster, smarter…better.

Festool USA is based in Lebanon, Indiana. For more information, visit www.festoolusa.com or www.festoolcanada.com.

