Eagle Merchant Partners Makes Investment in Franchised Services Industry with Furniture Medic and AmeriSpec Acquisitions

ATLANTA, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Eagle Merchant Partners, a leading franchise, consumer, and industrial private equity firm, has acquired two service franchisors with strong executive teams and unique growth potential.

Founded in 1992, Furniture Medic offers furniture, wood, and cabinet restoration, repair, fabrication and refinishing services in the disaster restoration, insurance claims, commercial and residential sectors.

Founded in 1987, AmeriSpec is a residential and commercial property inspection company with a North American network of more than 400 highly-trained, experienced inspectors.

"We are pleased to partner with the Furniture Medic and AmeriSpec teams as they continue to provide reliable, accurate and comprehensive cabinet & furniture restoration and building inspection services to even more customers across North America and the UK," said Zack Taylor of Eagle. "Homeowners and insurance companies are looking for value and great service. We look forward to leveraging our consumer sector expertise and operational resources to support Furniture Medic and AmeriSpec's next phase of growth."

The investment represents Eagle's seventh franchise investment and entry into the fast-growing, recession-insulated home services industry.

"We are excited about the focus and expertise Eagle Merchant Partners brings to both Furniture Medic and AmeriSpec," said Chris Gammill, CEO. "We look forward to working together to execute our growth strategy. Eagle aligns well with our culture and the values that have defined these brands historically. We feel honored to have them partnering with us."

