ProfNet Expert Alerts for April 14, 2023

Banning ChatGPT in Elementary Schools

Using Technology to Make K-12 Schools Safer

Critical Thinking in the Classroom

Transferable and Soft-Skills in Data Analytics

MEDIA JOBS

Summer 2023 Digital Media Planning & Pricing Internship, WSJ/Barron's (NY)

Pricing Services Researcher/Analyst, OPIS ( Rockville, MD )

OTHER NEWS & RESOURCES

April 2023 Events for Journalists and Bloggers

Celebrate National Poetry Month With These 6 Poetry Blogs

Mindy Bingham

CEO & Author

Academic Innovations

"We don't have time to sleepwalk through this one. The genie is out of the bottle," said Bingham. "As educators and parents, I recommend caution by not jumping on this newest technology bandwagon, at least until research shows us the positives and negatives."

https://www.linkedin.com/in/mindy-bingham/?trk=pulse-article_main-author-card

Website: http://www.whatworkscareerchoices.com/

Media contact: Gavin Rhoades, gavin.rhoades@academicinnovations.com

Using Technology to Make K-12 Schools Safer

JP Guilbault

Chief Executive Officer

Navigate360

As a collective society, we must go beyond reactive thoughts and prayers; we must take a proactive approach and stop these acts before they escalate. We must commit ourselves to every child being able to experience each school day without fear, and we must do it together. Zero incidents must be what we strive for – doing anything less is simply not an option.

Over the last three decades, JP Guilbault has used data, technology and modern solutions to protect and advance causes for vulnerable and underserved communities. These efforts across schools, faith-based organizations and nonprofits have given JP the experience and perspective needed to address his most important mission: creating safe spaces that save lives. As chief executive officer and a father of five, JP leads with an unwavering belief in this simple truth: every child should be able to experience each school day without fear. His passionate team includes safety and education leaders, data scientists and analysts, dedicated customer experience professionals and others who ensure K–12 schools and the communities that support them have the expertise needed to build safe and supportive learning environments for students, teachers and staff.

https://www.linkedin.com/in/jeanpaulguilbault/

Website: https://navigate360.com/

Media contact: Ken Stoflet, ken@cblohm.com

Critical Thinking in the Classroom

Rusty Handlon

Senior Manager, Instruction Faculty

Western Governors University

"Teachers are a great influence on a child's future, and for that to be a positive influence they need a deep understanding and practical knowledge of learning science, their area of expertise or topic, empathy and observation skills, and ethical critical thinking. Our teachers must constantly be scanning the classroom and identifying where each individual is on the learning journey, and in many cases, also in their personal lives. Who is following, and who is not? Who has factors external to the classroom that are impacting learning? How can each teacher be sure they are asking the right questions, and giving the right assignments and assessments? This is all critical thinking in play, and it profoundly impacts the future of society."

https://www.linkedin.com/in/rustyhandlon

Website: https://www.wgu.edu/

Media contact: Mark Toth, mark.toth@wgu.edu

Transferable and Soft-Skills in Data Analytics

Joe Dery

Vice President in the College of IT, and the Dean of Data Analytics

Western Governors University

In today's data-driven world, if you're an analytics professional, it's not enough to solely rely on your technical expertise. Although building an accurate model or implementing the latest algorithm has value, it's not the only thing that matters. Even if you discover groundbreaking insights from your data, it may not be enough to drive action or create impactful change in your organization.Soft skills like adaptability, flexibility, active listening, storytelling, and collaboration are missing (or minimalized) in many analytics programs in higher education and are essential in making an impact with data-derived insights and data science products. As a practitioner, it's crucial to understand that possessing technical skills alone is not enough to deliver results that drive business outcomes. However, by honing your soft skills, you'll be able to better communicate your findings, collaborate more effectively with your stakeholders, and adjust as the business problem evolves.

https://www.wgu.edu/blog/authors/joe-dery.html

Website: www.wgu.edu

Media contact: John Van Heest, john.vanheest@wgu.edu

MEDIA JOBS:

You can view these and more job listings on our Job Board: https://www.cisionjobs.com/jobs/united-states/

OTHER NEWS & RESOURCES:

If you have an item you think other reporters would be interested in and would like us to include in a future alert, please drop us a line at profnetalerts@cision.com

APRIL 2023 EVENTS FOR JOURNALISTS AND BLOGGERS. April events for journalists and bloggers will cover freelancing, book marketing, campaign journalism, and more.

CELEBRATE NATIONAL POETRY MONTH WITH THESE 6 POETRY BLOGS. Whether you're a fan of the classics or more into new age poetry, these six poetry blogs are the perfect place to start.

