Foreign Firms Bet on Hainan Free Trade Port at 3rd CICPE

HAIKOU, China, April 15, 2023

The 3rd China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE, or Hainan Expo) is underway in Haikou City, the capital of China's southernmost province, Hainan. The Hainan Expo has presented boutique brands worldwide with broad business prospects as numerous enterprises from outside China look to the Hainan Free Trade Port to leapfrog their entry into the Chinese market.

The exhibition halls at Hainan International Convention and Exhibition Center were packed with visitors as the 1st public open day of the 3rd CICPE gets underway on April 14, 2023. (PRNewswire)

On April 10, the day the CICPE opened, Indonesia's largest coffee company, Kapal Api Group, opened up their first-ever location in China at Haikou's Nⁿ Park Mall, in conjunction with Hainan's Mushan Coffee.

"The policies of the Hainan Free Trade Port will provide a wealth of convenience when it comes to importing and processing products. This is why Kapal Api has chosen to set up in Hainan as a springboard for access to the Chinese market," Robin Setyono, CEO of Kapal Api Group, said that his company would join hands with Hainan's Mushan Coffee to expand into the Chinese coffee market.

At this year's Hainan Expo, the global cosmetics giant Estée Lauder Companies exhibited 14 of its signature brands. On April 11, at the pavilion opening, the Global President of Estée Lauder Travel Retail Worldwide, Israel Assa, announced that the group would continue expanding its business in Hainan and innovating to improve tourists' buying experience with fresh scenarios and ground-breaking, high-quality products.

During the CICPE, Estée Lauder signed a cooperation agreement with the Hainan Provincial Bureau of International Economic Development and Haikou Comprehensive Bonded Zone Management Committee and announced that the group's Asia-Pacific travel retail logistics center and China area headquarters would be set up in the Hainan Free Trade Port.

Top global wines and spirits seller Pernod Ricard has exhibited at the CICPE for three consecutive years and brought several of its brands to the expo this year, including famed cognac producer Martell. It announced that Sanya, a city on Hainan's southern coast, would be the second location of Martell's mangrove ecosystem protection program.

The Pernod Ricard pavilion at the 3rd CICPE (PRNewswire)

Over 3300 premium brands from 65 countries and regions are exhibiting at this year's Hainan Expo. Statistics show that between April 10 and April 14, over 240,000 visitors filed into Hainan International Conference and Exhibition Center, the venue for the CICPE, to take a look at the latest in consumer products from around the globe.

