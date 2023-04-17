Entrepreneur and Producer Courtney LeMarco Named to NSBA Leadership Council

BELLEVUE, Wash., April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Courtney LeMarco, CEO of LeMarco Global LLC, was recently named to the National Small Business Association (NSBA) Leadership Council. NSBA is the nation's oldest small-business advocacy organization and operates on a staunchly nonpartisan basis. LeMarco, a recognized leader in the small-business community, joins the NSBA Leadership Council alongside other small-business advocates from across the country as they work to promote the interests of small business to policymakers in Washington, D.C.

"As a small business owner, I see daily the importance of being involved and active when it comes to laws and regulation," stated LeMarco. "Joining NSBA's Leadership Council will enable me to take our collective small-business message to the people that need to hear it most: Congress."

LeMarco joined the NSBA Leadership Council as part of his efforts to tackle the many critical issues facing small businesses, including tax reform, regulatory restraint, health care costs, and how access to capital will impact small businesses. The NSBA Leadership Council is focused on providing valuable networking between small-business advocates from across the country while ensuring small businesses a seat at the table as Congress and regulators take up key small-business proposals.

"I am proud to have Courtney LeMarco as part of our Leadership Council," stated NSBA President and CEO Todd McCracken. "He came to us highly recommended, and I look forward to our coordinated efforts for years to come."

About LeMarco Global LLC

LeMarco Global is a brand management and private investment firm based in Bellevue, WA. Our investments span from entertainment and media to real estate and consumer products. While our portfolio is aesthetically diverse, our projects are linked by a focus on enhancing human relationships through communication and technology.

