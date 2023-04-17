Introducing Mayenda, A New Luxury Sipping Tequila Crafted to Summon the Lost Flavors of Agave

Featuring a pioneering process that results in a more complex Blanco tequila, the innovation from Campari Group will be available in the United States and Mexico beginning April 2023

JALISCO, Mexico, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mayenda, a new luxury sipping tequila created to capture lost flavors from the heart of the agave, launches today in the United States and Mexico with the introduction of Mayenda Tequila Blanco. Mayenda's pioneering process adds two extra steps of craft and care to ensure the deep flavors and aromas of cooked agave, which are often lost in tequila-making, appear in the bottle. The result is a richer, more elegant Blanco tequila ideal for sipping and savoring. Crafted by Maestro Tequilero Jesus Susunaga and his team of experts at Casa San Nicolás (NOM 1440), Mayenda is the first luxury brand innovation of its kind from Campari Group.

A Pioneering Process

Mayenda was named as a tribute to Mayahuel, the Aztec goddess of agave, and celebrates the rich history of the revered plant. Each small batch is carefully crafted at Casa San Nicolás, in Arandas, Jalisco, to ensure a tequila of the highest quality that honors the agave.

For Mayenda Tequila Blanco, only the finest 100% Agave Azul is hand-harvested with a low jima cut (<3cm) to remove harshness & bitterness, before embarking on the unique process. The deepest flavors of agave are unearthed by adding these two pioneering steps of craft and care:

First, macerating, or steeping, the roasted piñas (agave hearts) in the base distillate, inviting the aromas and flavors of caramelized, cooked agave into the liquid.

Secondly, blending with agave miel, the "honey" from the agave cooking, to bring layers of complexity – sweet, caramel, vegetal, floral, and peppery notes.

The final distillation of Mayenda takes place in copper pot stills, which captures the sweetness and complexity of the cooked agave without any added sugars or additives.

This distinctive combination of time-honored craft with updated techniques creates an exquisite, rich, and multilayered Blanco tequila with aromas of wildflower honey and cinnamon alongside subtle top notes of orange blossom and fresh grass. Moon-bright in color, the tequila boasts a silky body with undertones of baking spices, fresh herbs and pepper that weave their way through caramelized agave notes. Best enjoyed neat at room temperature, the finish is a lingering echo of citrus, honey, and baking spices.

From the Heart of Mexico

"When you walk through the distillery, just as the agave has finished cooking, you're struck by the incredible roasted, caramelized, rich sweetness that envelops your senses," says Mayenda's Maestro Tequilero Jesus Susunaga. "Noticing that some of the most precious aromas and flavors from the agave are lost during the process, we asked ourselves 'how were we going to take these flavors and capture them in a bottle?'"

Driven by a reverence for agave and the desire to draw out unexplored facets of its distinctive taste, Mayenda's innovative tequila-making process took three years and dozens of iterations to perfect. It was on that final blend that Susunaga and the team knew they had discovered a taste like no other. "Before even taking a sip, you'll notice the complex bouquet," noted Susunaga. "The incredibly rich aroma of honey, caramelization, and a touch of pepper carries through onto the palate with every sip. Mayenda brings forward layers of flavor, something truly special in a Blanco."

The Mayenda story is about its creators – the experts in Mexico who brought Mayenda to life by unearthing flavors consumers have never experienced. This extra care and attention to detail also extends to its striking bottle, inspired by handblown Jaliscan glass. The product and packaging are sourced from Mexico, with labels made from 100% reclaimed agave byproduct and featuring the Aztec goddess Mayahuel. As a finishing touch, each bottle is adorned with a copper medallion created by Mexican jeweler Mauricio Serrano.

A Fast-Growing Category

Mayenda arrives in the United States and Mexico as the ultra-premium tequila segment continues to experience unprecedented growth. According to IWSR 2022 data, tequila category growth and premiumization is on the rise, with super-premium and ultra-premium offerings projected to represent 54% of tequila value share by 2026.

"We saw an opportunity for Campari to bring not just category leadership and sales credentials, but a true depth of knowledge, experience, and artistry from our team at Casa San Nicolás," says Raul Gonzalez, Global Managing Director for Spirits at Campari Group. "With our global reach and Mexican spirits expertise, we had the tools to craft a truly differentiated tequila – one that we knew could meet and exceed the expectations of an increasingly knowledgeable consumer."

Mayenda Tequila Blanco will be available at select retailers in Mexico for SRP $1,799 pesos and the United States for SRP $70USD per 750 mL bottle. Please sip responsibly.

ABOUT MAYENDA TEQUILA

Mayenda is a new luxury sipping tequila created to summon flavors from the heart of the agave often lost in the tequila-making process. Crafted in Arandas, Jalisco at Casa San Nicolás (NOM 1440), Mayenda's pioneering process adds two extra steps of craft and care – maceration and the introduction of agave miel - before the final distillation in copper pot stills. This innovative approach is led by Maestro Tequilero Jesus Susunaga and his team of experts. The result is a new standard of tequila-making, which yields a richer, more complex Blanco tequila ideal for sipping and savoring. Named as a tribute to Mayahuel, the Aztec goddess of the agave, Mayenda is a celebration of the rich history of this revered plant.

ABOUT THE CAMPARI GROUP

Campari Group is a major player in the global spirits industry, with a portfolio of over 50 premium and super premium brands, spreading across Global, Regional and Local priorities. The Group was founded in 1860 and today is the sixth-largest player worldwide in the premium spirits industry. Campari Group has a global distribution reach, trading in over 190 nations around the world with leading positions in Europe and the Americas. Campari Group is headquartered in Sesto San Giovanni, Italy, and owns 22 plants worldwide with its own distribution network in 23 countries. The shares of the parent company, Davide Campari-Milano N.V. (Reuters CPRI.MI - Bloomberg CPR IM), have been listed on the Italian Stock Exchange since 2001.

