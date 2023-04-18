Acumatica Summit 2023 Awarded Highest Sustainability Ranking

Cloud ERP Company's Top Event Deemed Sustainability "Visionary" by MeetGreen

KIRKLAND, Wash., April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Acumatica's commitment to environmental stewardship and sustainable business practices was recognized with a "Visionary" rating for its annual Summit event. MeetGreen, a sustainability event management agency, awarded the ranking for the important and impactful steps the industry-leading cloud ERP company took to make Summit 2023 an eco-friendly event. The "Visionary" rating is the highest rating MeetGreen extends.

MeetGreen's "Visionary" title recognizes organizations that utilize events to push the sustainability envelope and inspire sustainable corporate event practices. "Visionary events" invent new initiatives that enhance environmental performance and leverage the organization's influence to encourage change with venues and vendors.

"Protecting the environment and investing in green business initiatives is, and always has been, a priority at the forefront of how we run our business," said Todd Wells, chief marketing officer of Acumatica. "Throughout the Summit 2023 planning process, we worked tirelessly to identify every way we could create the most environmentally responsible experience possible, and we're proud of what we've achieved. That said, our progress doesn't stop here – we've already identified ways to improve our efforts in 2024 and beyond."

Acumatica Summit 2023 was hosted at the Wynn Resort in Las Vegas and included more than 2,800 in-person attendees and over 1,000 virtual keynote listeners. As a certified climate-neutral company, Acumatica knew that given the scope and scale of the event, it needed to prioritize sustainability tactics to minimize waste and reduce carbon emissions.

Acumatica deployed several sustainability practices at Summit 2023, such as using recyclable design products, signage banners, furniture and décor, buying carbon offset credits for all attendee travel and recovering and donating unused event food. In fact, since 2021, Acumatica Summit has saved an estimated 22,029 pounds of landfill waste through its reusable service ware efforts alone.

"Acumatica Summit 2023 embodies what it means to be a 'Visionary' event. The company's efforts to create a community-focused event for attendees while maintaining critical eco-friendly practices often overlooked at corporate events earned the well-deserved recognition," said Eric Wallinger, director of sustainability at MeetGreen. "We're confident that this is only the beginning of Acumatica's sustainability initiatives, and we look forward to its continued and enhanced environmental strategies for Summit 2024."

