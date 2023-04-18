Hearst Magazines and Chicory Announce Expanded Partnership

Chicory powers contextual commerce on Hearst properties, including Delish, The Pioneer Woman, Good Housekeeping and more.

NEW YORK, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicory, a leading contextual commerce advertising platform, today announced its newly expanded partnership with Hearst Magazines, a leading global media company. As of March 15, 2023, Hearst is utilizing Chicory's full suite of publisher-tailored advertising solutions to help site visitors more easily cook their favorite recipes. Chicory now powers contextual commerce across 17 brand sites, including Delish, Good Housekeeping, The Pioneer Woman, Country Living, Women's Health, Men's Health and more.

"We are always looking for ways to create best-in-class experiences for our more than 155 million actively engaged consumers each month, and Chicory helps make it even easier to go from the inspiration of a great recipe all the way through check-out and a delicious meal. This technology will be a benefit to our advertisers in the food and grocery category, helping demonstrate the power of our editorial brands to drive action. We look forward to taking this new capability to market via our Food Industry team," said Lisa Howard, global chief revenue officer of Hearst Magazines.

As part of the expanded partnership, Chicory's Recipe Activation experience is being deployed and recipes across several of the company's lifestyle sites now feature Chicory's signature shoppable recipe button, allowing site visitors to go from inspiration to checkout in just a few clicks. Thanks to Chicory's integrations with more than 60 leading retailers, shoppers can complete their checkout at a preferred retailer in their area.

In addition to Chicory's shoppable recipe button, the brand sites are leveraging Chicory Premium , a solution consisting of contextual, in-recipe ads. Chicory's proprietary natural language processing algorithm ensures that featured ads are hyper-relevant to the recipe content on the page, improving the overall user experience for site visitors.

"We're incredibly excited to grow our relationship with Hearst Magazines and expand our shoppable recipe network," said Chicory CEO and co-founder Yuni Sameshima. "The engagement we're seeing from their sites is further validation that contextual commerce is a powerful monetization tool for publishers, especially when the ads prioritize the experience of the end user. Our product team is focused on delivering features, like multi-retailer selection, that directly benefit the shopper and, in turn, drive higher engagement for our clients."

This expansion of capabilities offered across the brand sites comes amid growing demand for contextual advertising solutions. As CPG brands prepare for the deprecation of the third-party cookie and shift more dollars to shopper marketing budgets, in-recipe advertisements are becoming a key component of a complete CPG marketing strategy. Chicory is meeting this demand, powering more than 5,200 sites with its shoppable recipe technology and helping brands reach 110 million high-intent shoppers each month.

About Hearst Magazines

Hearst Magazines' portfolio of more than 25 powerful brands in the U.S. inspires and entertains audiences across all media platforms. Hearst Magazines' print and digital assets reach 155.2 million readers and site visitors each month — 59% of all millennials and 52% of all Gen Z adults over the age of 18 [Source: 2022 comScore Multi-Platform © MRI-Simmons (12-22/F22)]. The company publishes more than 200 magazine editions and 175 websites around the world.

About Chicory

Chicory believes in the power of recipes to inspire consumers and drive commerce. As the leading contextual commerce advertising platform, Chicory transforms recipe content into commerce media. Its platform powers a network of recipe publishers and retailers that CPG brands use to reach 110 million high-intent grocery shoppers each month. Chicory's contextual advertising and shoppable recipe solutions can be found on 5,200+ websites and food blogs, including the Food Network, Delish and LandOLakes.com. Sites enabled with our technology take grocery shoppers from inspiration to checkout in just a few clicks, driving products to cart for 60+ leading retailers. Learn more at www.chicory.co .

