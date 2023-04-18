PREMIER HOST AGENCY CADENCE CONNECTS BEST IN LUXURY LEISURE TRAVEL

LA JOLLA, Calif., April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- La Jolla, CA- based Cadence Travel, an award-winning Host Agency for luxury travel advisors, is set to host their 8th Annual Cadence Connects event next month in Beverly Hills, California, at Beverly Wilshire, a Four Seasons Hotel, May 10-13, 2023.

Cadence Connects is the agency's premier leisure travel-focused event. The four-day conference centers around a trade show that pairs an impressive mix of travel partners from around the world with the agency's advisor community for intimate 1:1 appointments, and a wide range of exclusive networking opportunities. Advisors will experience small brand-exclusive dinners hosted by many of Cadence's prestigious partners, such as Four Seasons Hotels & Resorts, Explora Journeys, Jumeirah Hotels, Maybourne Hotel Group, Silversea Cruises, and more.

Connection is at the heart of everything Cadence does, and this is ever-present in the mind of Cadence Founder and CEO Wendy Burk. "We're in the relationship business; we just happen to sell travel. Cadence Connects is our fullest expression of our passion for connecting our travel community and forging deeper, more meaningful relationships between advisors and our valued partners."

The event also offers curated educational content along with engaging social experiences for both Cadence advisors and partners alike. Cadence Connects will feature personal and professional development sessions with keynote speakers, an intimate and insightful panel conversation centered around prominent women in travel leadership, two celebratory evening events, an exciting gifting experience benefiting The Spirit of Big Five Foundation, and much more.

ABOUT CADENCE

CADENCE is an award-winning, internationally recognized travel company dedicated to the art of taking better care of people — clients, employees, and partners alike. CADENCE offers curated and customizable solutions for every travel need. CADENCE manages strategically focused business travel, plans exceptional meetings and incentive travel programs, creates bespoke personal leisure travel experiences, and powers a renowned host agency for a worldwide network of independent travel advisors. With a 25+ year history, a stellar reputation, and unrivaled industry status as our foundation, Cadence provides high-touch advisor support, full-service accounting, personalized marketing, competitive earning potential, and inspiring recognition programs. But more than anything, Cadence fosters an environment that feels like family - with a connected community of experienced travel advisors, and caring support from the best team in travel.

