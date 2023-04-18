RevitaLash Cosmetics Announces Retirement of Gerald Rudolph After 15 years of Service

Names Mark Bell as New Vice President of Global Finance

VENTURA, Calif., April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Athena Cosmetics, Inc., parent company to RevitaLash® Cosmetics, the leading brand in lash, brow, and hair enhancement products, has announced the retirement of Gerald "Jerry" Rudolph, VP of Global Finance, who recently celebrated 15 years with Athena Cosmetics.

RevitaLash Cosmetics Logo (PRNewsfoto/RevitaLash Cosmetics) (PRNewswire)

Rudolph was one of Athena Cosmetics' earliest employees, joining the company in its infancy and spearheading the strategic financial operations of the organization, evolving them through to today. "Jerry has played an integral role in the success of our organization. His dedication, strategic insights, and expertise in finance have been invaluable to our organization," said Dr. Michael Brinkenhoff, Founder and CEO of Athena Cosmetics.

Jerry's final day as VP of Finance at Athena Cosmetics is April 30th. The company will miss him as both a co-worker and a friend and wishes him all the very best in his retirement.

Mark Bell, who has served as Athena Cosmetics' Controller for eleven years working closely with, and under the mentorship of Rudolph, is both ready and excited to assume the position of VP of Global Finance effective May 1st, 2023. In his new role, Mark will provide strategic and operational leadership to the organization, partnering closely with the Executive Management Team and providing the financial leadership and support necessary to achieve current and future business objectives. Mark will report to Dr. Brinkenhoff, with a dotted line to the President and Global CMO, Lori Jacobus.

"We are thrilled to have Mark assume the role of Vice President of Global Finance. Mark has been invaluable to our organization, and his innate knowledge of the business and our operations, as well as his financial acumen make him the right choice to lead our finance team today and into the future," said Dr. Brinkenhoff.

The transition is expected to be seamless, with no disruption to the company's operations or the availability of its products.

About RevitaLash ® Cosmetics

RevitaLash Cosmetics is a worldwide leader in developing advanced lash, brow, and hair beautification products. Established in 2006, the collection includes award-winning RevitaLash® Advanced Eyelash Conditioner and RevitaBrow® Advanced Eyebrow Conditioner, and is available in physician's offices, spas, salons, and specialty retailers across 70 countries. A supporter of non-profit breast cancer initiatives, RevitaLash Cosmetics donates a portion of proceeds to research and education initiatives, giving back to the breast cancer community and honoring its origins. For information: www.revitalash.com. [RevitaLash® Advanced is not available in California.]

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE RevitaLash Cosmetics