The oversized replica of the classic Russell Stover assorted gift box breaks the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title by holding over 5,000 pounds of chocolate

KANSAS CITY, Mo., April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In its centennial year, Russell Stover Chocolates has even more reason to celebrate. On April 17, the beloved chocolate manufacturer, offering chocolates crafted from the finest ingredients, broke the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title for the Largest Box of Chocolates at the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts in Kansas City in front of over 300 attendees.

Russell Stover Chocolates is the new GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS® title holder for the Largest Box of Chocolates (PRNewswire)

The GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title for the Largest Box of Chocolates is a weight record and is based on the total weight of chocolate held in the box. Russell Stover's oversized chocolate box, designed and fabricated by local Kansas City long-standing experience, design, and fabrication firm, Dimensional Innovations, is a replica of the brand's classic assorted gift box and measures 30 feet 4.5 inches wide by 15 feet 5 inches tall. When empty, the Russell Stover box alone weighs approximately 2,300 pounds. During the attempt, a team of Russell Stover employees weighed and loaded over 5,000 lbs. of oversized, novelty chocolates, weighing between 11-38 pounds each, into the massive box smashing the current GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title.

The previous GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title was held by U.K. chocolate manufacturer, Thorntons, since April 2008 with a box that measured 16 feet 6 inches long by 11 feet 2 inches wide and held 3,725 pounds of chocolate. The new GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title now stands at 5,616 pounds. The gigantic Russell Stover novelty box is over twice as large and held 1,891 pounds more than the previous title holders weight.

"We wanted to do something really special to celebrate our 100th anniversary," said Niccolo Starace, president and CEO at Russell Stover Chocolates, "and what could be more special than breaking a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title? Russell Stover is the #1 Assorted Gift Box Chocolates brand at Christmas and now the replica of our most popular assorted gift box holds the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title. We're really proud to add this major milestone to our company's rich history."

Amidst the celebration, Russell Stover also held a silent auction to benefit its 2023 charitable partner, Feed the Children, a nonprofit committed to providing food and resources to children and families without life's essentials. As part of its centennial celebration events, Russell Stover is partnering with the organization to host community food distribution events and raise funds throughout the year. The GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title attempt was attended by Russell Stover employees, invited guests and the media, and hosted by former Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver and current TV & Chiefs Radio Color Analyst, Danan Hughes.

Following the event, guests were treated to a downtown Kansas City skyline illuminated in copper light, Russell Stover's brand color, as downtown business owners lit their buildings in response to an official city proclamation by Mayor Quinton Lucas, declaring April 17 "Russell Stover Sweet Centennial Day" in Kansas City. Additionally, Russell Stover was honored by Missouri Congressman, Emanuel Cleaver with a Congressional Record acknowledging their centennial and importance in American chocolate history. The Congressional Record will be held in the Library of Congress in Washington, DC to forever commemorate the 100th anniversary of Russell Stover Chocolates.

The GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title winning box will soon be on display at one of Russell Stover's retail shop locations. The oversized, novelty chocolates it held, will be gifted, donated, or raffled in partnership with Feed the Children during a media tour later this fall.

For more information, please visit RussellStover.com/Anniversary or follow Russell Stover on Facebook and Instagram @RussellStoverUS to stay up to date on giveaways and events throughout 2023.

About Russell Stover Chocolates

Russell Stover Chocolates has been an American classic since 1923. Crafting delicious treats, made using the finest ingredients, Russell Stover Chocolates has been known for its gifting chocolates for generations. Founded in Denver by Clara and Russell Stover, the company moved its headquarters to Kansas City in 1932. With factories in Kansas and Texas, Russell Stover Chocolates includes the Russell Stover, Whitman's, and Pangburn's brands. The company was acquired by Swiss chocolatier Lindt & Sprüngli in 2014 and is now part of the Lindt & Sprüngli Group. To learn more about Russell Stover Chocolates and its long-standing company history visit RussellStover.com.

About Dimensional Innovations

Dimensional Innovations, an experience design, technology, and fabrication firm with a national presence, partners with entertainment giants, professional and collegiate sports organizations, Fortune 500 companies and brands, and world-renowned hospitals to develop engaging experiences within a physical space. A team of brand strategists, animators, fabricators, interior designers, graphic designers, architects, interactive and environmental designers, and digital engineers collaborate together in 110,000-square-feet of design and fabrication space to create some of the most talked-about experiences across the country. To learn more about Dimensional Innovations visit dimin.com.

About Feed the Children

At Feed the Children, we feed hungry kids. We envision a world where no child goes to bed hungry. In the U.S. and internationally, we are dedicated to helping families and communities achieve stable lives and to reducing the need for help tomorrow, while providing food and resources to help them today. We distribute product donations from corporate donors to local community partners, we provide support for teachers and students, and we mobilize resources quickly to aid recovery efforts when natural disasters strike. Internationally, we manage child-focused community development programs in eight countries. We welcome partnerships because we know our work would not be possible without collaborative relationships. To learn more about Feed the Children visit feedthechildren.org.

Celebrate Russell Stover Chocolates’ 100th anniversary with an assortment of events and giveaways in Kansas City and nationwide throughout 2023 (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Russell Stover