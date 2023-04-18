Simpli.fi Expands Beyond a DSP+ Solution Provider and Unveils New Brand Identity

Enhanced technology broadens and strengthens offerings to deliver more in-depth relevant connections for marketing leaders

FORT WORTH, Texas, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Simpli.fi, the advertising success platform for agencies, brands, and media companies, announced today its brand transformation from a DSP+ solution provider into an Advertising Success Platform - built to deliver the most relevant connections for advertisers and to drive efficiencies across advertising procurement workflows. Unveiling a new visual identity, Simpli.fi's new look and feel represents a commitment to innovation along with the company's purpose to empower brands and agencies to maximize relevance, in what they do, in the connections they make, and in the results they deliver.

(PRNewsfoto/Simpli.fi) (PRNewswire)

Meeting the demands of a rapidly evolving advertising industry, Simpli.fi provides a holistic platform that includes best-in-class programmatic solutions - including CTV, addressable, mobile, video, display, native, and audio - as well as omnichannel managed services and workflow software. Recent acquisitions in the media buying and software management solution space further enable Simpli.fi to increase scalability, efficiency, and profitability for clients.

"We define our success through our customers' success. By working closely with our customers, we understand their business goals and unique needs so that we can provide solutions to support their success" said Frost Prioleau, CEO of Simpli.fi. "Our solutions deliver the relevant connections our customers need to achieve success and grow their business."

Simpli.fi, which is backed by leading private equity firms GTCR and Blackstone, has evolved significantly in recent years. Through both internal development and acquisitions, Simpli.fi built the leading edge Advertising Success Platform that required a brand transformation to better communicate its value to agencies, brands and channel partners alike.

"True brand transformation requires understanding of how the brand operates today in order to define how it should operate in the future," said Jeaneen Andrews-Feldman, CMO at Simpli.fi. "By working closely with Blackstone's Brand Strategy & Transformation team, Simpli.fi is transforming from a well-known DSP+ into a holistic platform with broader products, solutions, and services that help clients build the most relevant connections to audiences, insights, and media placements."

About Simpli.fi

Simpli.fi is the leading advertising success platform, providing programmatic advertising solutions and workflow software to over 2,000 media teams, agencies, and brands. Simpli.fi empowers advertisers to maximize relevance, in what they do, in the connections made, and in the results delivered across CTV, mobile, display, and other media types. Our platform delivers performance on budgets of all sizes, executing over 140,000 campaigns for 30,000 advertisers in a typical month. Simpli.fi's investors include leading private equity firms Blackstone and GTCR.

Media Contact:

Grace Schwartzstein

Allison+Partners for Simpli.fi

Simpli.fi@allisonpr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Simpli.fi