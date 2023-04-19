GRANDE LAKES ORLANDO CELEBRATES THE SUMMER IN STYLE WITH THE ARRIVAL OF "GLO SUMMER NIGHTS"

Exciting Summer Celebrations and Weekly Fireworks Displays to Commemorate the Resort's "Grande" 20th Anniversary

ORLANDO, Fla., April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Grande Lakes Orlando, the 500-acre luxury resort destination in the headwaters of the Florida Everglades anchored by The Ritz-Carlton Orlando and JW Marriott Orlando, invites guests to celebrate the summer in style with the introduction of "GLO Summer Nights," an exhilarating seasonal celebration in honor of the resort's 20th anniversary. Boasting signature weekly fireworks displays in addition to spectacular glow-charged nights at the recently debuted Grande Lakes Waterpark, alongside an abundance of activations fit for every traveler, Grande Lakes Orlando has crafted a truly unforgettable summer experience all season long.

GLO Summer Saturdays

Throughout the summer, Grande Lakes Orlando will play host to an array of experiences perfect for families and guests of all ages including dazzling fireworks displays that will take center stage every Saturday evening. After a day spent exploring the Everglades or enjoying the Grande Lakes Waterpark, resort guests can look up from their balconies, lounge chairs, or poolside cabanas for an intimate yet larger-than-life fireworks show. Boasting a masterful explosion of color and light in the sky each week from Memorial Day to Labor Day, with additional special shows occurring over holiday weekends, these grand fireworks displays are complimentary for overnight guests of both hotels. Upgrade options are available that include food and beverage service at both hotels and a private in-room viewing package at The Ritz-Carlton, designed with families in mind.

After the sun goes down on GLO Summer Saturday nights between 7-10pm, guests can find their way to the illuminated Grande Lakes Waterpark and pool for an evening of illuminated fun. Float through the winding lazy river in glow-in-the-dark tubes, meander in the glittering pool lit with neon lights, and enjoy live DJ performances.

Younger guests will find no shortage of fun-filled activities from the array of classic kid-friendly summer activations, including waterproof face painting, caricatures, outdoor games and balloon animals. Meanwhile, adults can indulge in activities including lakeside mixology courses, a decadent dessert and champagne trolley and Fire & Ice, a live ice carving by the resort's U.S. Olympic Champion Carver, Victor Dagatan and a mesmerizing fire dancing performance, along with numerous opportunities to enjoy live music.

Aquatic Adventures at Grande Lakes Waterpark

Fresh off the heels of multimillion-dollar renovations across the resort, guests and families can take advantage of the elevated Grande Lakes Waterpark. The ideal landing place for those of all adventure-seeking levels, the new Waterpark was inspired by the resort's lush natural surroundings and prime location in the Everglades. The "grande" new waterpark experience features a signature Lazy River, Headwaters Slide Tower with three waterslides, Aquaventure obstacle course, a celebrated restaurant, and VIP firepit lounge, Oasis. While enjoying the waterpark's newest attractions, guests can indulge in a new poolside dining experience, Knife Burger, from acclaimed Chef John Tesar of the MICHELIN-Starred Knife & Spoon, or visit the newly enhanced lobby bar, EvrBar, for specialty cocktails and panoramic views of the Waterpark and the resort's namesake lakes.

Grande Lakes Waterpark's 12 private cabanas offer varying levels of luxury, from options with simple loungers to high-end cabanas with furnishings, entertainment consoles, and private plunge pools. In addition to the enhanced waterpark experience at JW Marriott Orlando, guests of Grande Lakes Orlando can explore the recently enhanced aquatic options at the adajcent Ritz-Carlton Orlando. Debuting with its recent renovation, the property now showcases a new Solaire heated pool lined with luxury poolside cabanas. These 12 exclusive cabanas feature a private butler, wireless internet, HDTV, a refrigerator, and other amenities. For a quiet respite, grown-ups can escape to an adults-only lap pool and hot tub at the award-winning Ritz-Carlton Spa.

Reserve Your GLO Experience Now

For travelers looking to get ahead of summer savings, Grande Lakes Orlando will offer an exclusive, one-time advanced booking discount of 20% to guests who reserve their stay between April 17-30, 2023, applicable for stays from April 21 through September 30. They can use the online promotional code D3Q to lock in their savings.

For more information on Grande Lakes Orlando and its 20th anniversary celebration this summer, and to reserve a stay, visit www.grandelakes.com/.

About Grande Lakes Orlando

Hidden in the heart of Orlando, Grande Lakes Orlando sits on 500 lush acres at the headwaters of the Florida Everglades. The resort features a 582-room Ritz-Carlton, 1,010-room JW Marriott hotel, the 40,000-square-foot Ritz-Carlton spa as well as three picture-perfect pools. The Ritz-Carlton Golf & Tennis Club, which hosts the PNC Championship, includes an 18-hole Greg Norman-designed championship golf course. A dozen celebrated dining venues throughout include Knife & Spoon, a steak and seafood restaurant led by award-winning chef John Tesar, and Primo, Mediterranean/Italian fare by multiple James Beard award-winning chef Melissa Kelly, a leader in the farm-to-fork movement. Grand Lakes Orlando restaurants source fresh ingredients from Whisper Creek Farm, an on-property 18,000-square-foot working farm, as well as on-site apiaries. The resort features a wide array of additional activities: kayaking, eco-tours on Shingle Creek, falconry, mountain biking and fishing school. Conference and meeting attendees have their pick of meeting space options located across 150,000 square feet plus more than 100,000 square feet of outdoor space. Grande Lakes is located 15 minutes from the Orlando International Airport, five minutes from the Orange County Convention Center and minutes from the major theme parks.

