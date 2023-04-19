Leading organizations and experts curate resources about sustainability for Earth Day

WorldCat.org puts environmental materials from global library collections on display

DUBLIN, Ohio, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WorldCat.org, the website that connects online searchers to the world's libraries, has collaborated with environmental organizations and experts to showcase valuable sustainability and conservation materials from more than 10,000 library collections for Earth Day. These partners include preeminent voices in conservation, such as EARTHDAY.ORG, the National Audubon Society, the Sierra Club, the Walden Woods Project, the Culinary Institute of America, and Kathryn Kellogg, founder of Going Zero Waste, among others. WorldCat.org formed these alliances to raise awareness among institution leaders, educators, students, parents, and the public at large about protecting, and living in harmony with, our shared and finite natural systems.

"Earth Day is meant to be a reminder of our connection to each other and to the world around us," said Madison Aughinbaugh, Global Public Relations Lead at EARTHDAY.ORG. "The unique resources we're putting on display through these Earth Day collaborations will make that connection clear. We're thrilled that audiences everywhere will be able to use these resources to kindle their hope for achieving sustainability in their daily lives, and deepen their knowledge of how to do it, not just on Earth Day, but all year long."

By collecting diverse resources from its partners on a topic page that will create a guide to sustainability, WorldCat.org intends to make it fast, convenient, and fun for users to participate in the spirit of Earth Day. Resources on the page may include books, documentaries, articles, videos, and more, covering a vast range of topics like the following:

Waste-free and low-impact living

Wildlife conservation

Renewable energy and climate change

Environmental law

Environmental protection

Sustainable design and living

Earth-friendly cooking

Earth Day

Other popular searches on, or related to, sustainability on WorldCat.org

Other leading participants in WorldCat.org's Earth Day promotion include One Tree Planted and the University of California Berkeley Library.

For inspiration and education about all things Earth Day, visit the sustainability topic page on WorldCat.org at https://www.worldcat.org/topics/sustainability .

About WorldCat.org

Since 2006, WorldCat.org has been the window to the collections and resources of more than 10,000 libraries in more than 100 countries around the world. WorldCat.org is a unique destination, representing the world's largest library community on the web. WorldCat.org is an innovation of OCLC, a nonprofit global library organization that provides shared technology services, original research, and community programs to member libraries and the library community at large. OCLC, member libraries, publishers, and other partner organizations collaboratively maintain WorldCat.org. Explore WorldCat.org on the web.

About OCLC

OCLC is a nonprofit global library organization that provides shared technology services, original research, and community programs so that libraries can better fuel learning, research, and innovation. Through OCLC, member libraries cooperatively produce and maintain WorldCat, the most comprehensive global network of data about library collections and services. Libraries gain efficiencies through OCLC's WorldShare, a complete set of library management applications and services built on an open, cloud-based platform. It is through collaboration and sharing of the world's collected knowledge that libraries can help people find answers they need to solve problems. Together as OCLC, member libraries, staff, and partners make breakthroughs possible.

OCLC, WorldCat, and WorldShare are trademarks and/or service marks of OCLC, Inc. Third-party product, service and business names are trademarks and/or service marks of their respective owners.

For more information: Contact Bob Murphy at murphyb@oclc.org or +1-614-761-5136

View original content:

SOURCE WorldCat.org