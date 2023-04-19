Lopez Negrete Communications Honored with Two Coveted District 10 Mosaic Awards

HOUSTON, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The nation's largest independent Hispanic owned and operated agency, Lopez Negrete Communications was announced as a 2023 Mosaic Award winner by the American Advertising Federation Tenth District. The agency garnered an award in the Diversity and Inclusion Integrated Campaign category for their work on Walmart "Together Somos Más," Unilever "Nos Inspiras Tú," and Mattress Firm "Hablemos de tu Descanso" and also won the Mosaic Talent in Advertising Content Creation.

The Diversity and Integrated Campaign Award honored three campaigns. Walmart's "Together Somos Más," launched during Hispanic Heritage Month, spotlighted the voices of Latino dreamers and creators who transform the world through art and stories. It helped spread the word of Walmart's enduring support of the Hispanic community and struck a chord with Latino youth through social and digital platforms in a meaningful and authentic way.

Unilever's multi-channel media campaign, "Nos Inspiras Tú," (You are Our Inspiration) was a newly formed, company-wide initiative committed to driving change and advancing social impact work that connects their brands to the Hispanic community in more meaningful and positive ways. The first phase of the initiative launched with programs from Unilever's brands, Dove, Knorr and Hellmann's, focusing on issues such as beauty, self-confidence, community and food equality.

And lastly, armed with the knowledge that sleep is vital for overall health, and in order to get the right amount of sleep, a good mattress is essential, Mattress Firm's "Hablemos de tu Descanso," educated the Hispanic community about what makes good quality sleep. Through humor and playful lip-syncing, the campaign highlighted two objectives: driving awareness of Mattress Firm's value proposition and establishing the credibility of the brand's Sleep Experts at retail.

The agency also brought home the Mosaic Talent in Advertising Content Creation award. This award recognized Lopez Negrete's commitment to use diverse talent from conception through completion of the work, recognizing the behind-the-scenes group of directors, writers, production teams, and others to promote and market the agency's clients and their brands.

"We all benefit when we bring together individuals from diverse communities and empower them to use their voices," said Alex López Negrete, agency CEO and president. "We are honored to receive recognition for our efforts to shift the narrative through our work towards one that celebrates culture and diversity. We believe that this type of recognition is a testament to the power of inclusive thinking and underscores the importance of valuing and amplifying diverse voices in all aspects of our society."

The District 10 Mosaic Awards recognize individuals, companies and agencies within Arkansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, and Texas whose commitment to diversity and inclusion is evident through their creative work and organization-wide initiatives.

ABOUT LOPEZ NEGRETE COMMUNICATIONS, INC.

Lopez Negrete Communications stands as the largest independent, Hispanic owned and operated, full-service agency in the United States, specializing in providing marketing services to corporations wishing to reach and engage with America's large and influential Hispanic consumer segment. Founded in 1985 by Alex and Cathy López Negrete, the agency offers thought leadership and a full range of marketing, advertising, and communications services, including strategic planning, brand strategy, creative and production, research and consumer insights, media planning and buying, digital/social/mobile marketing services, public relations, and promotions. Award-winning throughout a rich 38-year history, Lopez Negrete counts as clients some of the nation's largest corporations and their prestigious brands, such as Bank of America, Walmart, McDonald's, Hyundai Motor America, Sam's Club, Mattress Firm, Phillips 66 Company, and Motiva Enterprises LLC. With headquarters in Houston, Texas, Lopez Negrete employs over 100 professionals who are dedicated to delivering the promise of Maximum Return On Cultural Intelligence™ and is a founding agency member of both the Hispanic Marketing Council and the ANA's Alliance for Inclusive and Multicultural Marketing (AIMM).

