Medecision Further Addresses Barriers to Health Access with Uber Health

The new integration will help the digital care management solution provider address transportation-related social determinants of health for health plans and providers

DALLAS, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Medecision® , a leading provider of digital care management solutions and services, and Uber Health , Uber's healthcare arm, are collaborating to make it easier for health plans and healthcare providers to break down transportation barriers that prevent many individuals from accessing critical, non-emergent healthcare services. With an estimated 3.6 million Americans missing medical appointments each year due to lack of transportation, the collaboration will help Medecision customers coordinate their transportation more proactively and monitor their utilization more closely to determine if additional outreach is needed.

As a result of the collaboration, Uber Health will be integrated into the Medecision Aerial™ Social Care Coordinator solution, which provides health plans and providers with real-time insight into individuals' social determinants of health (SDOH) barriers. While most health plans and providers rely on 90-day stale data models to identify these SDOH barriers, the Aerial solution identifies them instantly and makes it easy for the care team to connect the at-risk individual with appropriate resources.

One key SDOH barrier flagged by Aerial Social Care Coordinator is transportation. Since Uber Health is seamlessly integrated into Aerial Social Care Coordinator, Medecision customers can immediately arrange for, manage, and pay for a ride with Uber Health for any at-risk individual with an upcoming medical appointment.

Care teams using Medecision's Aerial Social Care Coordinator can also track an individual's transportation utilization to determine if they attended the appointment. If not, the care team can proactively follow up to try to re-engage the individual.

"Our collaboration with Uber Health represents our ongoing commitment to helping our customers break down barriers by embracing innovative, new, and effective approaches that conserve their resources while improving health outcomes," said Kenneth Young, president and CEO, Medecision. "Lack of transportation to healthcare is a highly common, highly influential, and highly addressable social determinant of health. We're thrilled to be helping our customers address this very important and complex healthcare problem, with a collaboration that has resulted in a very simple and easy to apply solution."

Uber Health connects millions of patients to healthcare services. To date, more than 3,000 healthcare customers have adopted Uber Health to connect their patients to care. This integration into Aerial Social Care Coordinator will enable a potential forty-two million individuals who are covered by Medecision's health plan and provider organization customers to more easily tap into Uber Health's transportation solutions.

"Scalable transportation solutions have long been a challenge that health plans and providers have had to grapple with," said Caitlin Donovan, Global Head of Uber Health. "Uber Health is proud to be a part of Medecision's newest solution, and enable care coordinators to close critical SDoH gaps, while making the most of each member touchpoint."

Both Medecision and Uber Health are committed to mending the transportation gap that millions of Americans face. With consequences of missed or delayed visits ranging from longer illnesses and exacerbated chronic conditions to unnecessary emergency department visits, hospital admissions, and readmissions, this integration will help ensure more Americans have an equal opportunity to experience better health outcomes and live healthier lives.

