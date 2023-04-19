NULASTIN® Selected as Finalist for Colorado Companies to Watch

BOULDER, Colo., April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NULASTIN® announced today that it has been selected as a Finalist for Colorado Companies To Watch (CCTW), an awards program recognizing growing businesses that are making immense strides in leading the booming Colorado economy.

Female-founded NULASTIN® is disrupting the beauty industry through novel, clinically-proven, elastin replenishment products for lash, brow, hair, and skin. Widely recognized for its bio-evolutionary Elastaplex® Technology that restores "the youth protein" elastin, NULASTIN® is honored to be recognized for its commitment to excellence and innovation.

During the aging process bodies naturally produce less elastin. Based on science originally developed to aid in wound healing and tissue regeneration, the NULASTIN® collection stimulates the replenishment of elastin, enhancing beautiful, youthful-looking skin and healthy hair.

"Being recognized by the CCTW is not just an honor, but a testament to the determination and innovation that defines our company," said Leah Garcia, Founder & CEO. "We strive to bring value to our customers and improve their lives through products that make them look and feel their best. This recognition motivates us to continue pushing boundaries and making a positive impact," continues Garcia.

"Colorado Companies to Watch celebrates the business leaders and entrepreneurs who are driving innovation and economic growth in our state," said Kim Woodworth, Board Chair of Colorado Companies To Watch. "The companies selected as finalists demonstrate a commitment to creating jobs, investing in their communities, and finding creative solutions to the challenges facing their industries. We're proud to recognize them for their efforts and look forward to celebrating their accomplishments at the Finalist Reception," continues Woodworth.

The Finalist Reception and Expo event takes place April 27th, 2023, at the Hyatt Regency Denver Tech Center.

About NULASTIN®

NULASTIN®, headquartered in Boulder, Colorado is the original, undisputed leader in helping people look and feel their best through novel elastin replenishment. The women-owned business is redefining what it means to be a beauty brand by focusing on performance-driven, scientifically-backed, ethically-derived results. Visit https://nulastin.com/ to see 'before-and-after' photos and get 15% off.

About Colorado Companies to Watch

Colorado's second-stage companies represent high-performing and innovative companies, crossing every industry sector and region in the state, of which provide thousands of high-quality jobs and contributes billions of dollars back to our local economies. Colorado Companies to Watch (CCTW) certifies and spotlights the important contributions they make. Visit ColoradoCompaniestoWatch.org

