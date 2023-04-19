Save the Date: Wayfair to Host Way Day April 26-27, Offering Best Prices of the Year Across its Unmatched Selection for Everything Home

Global two-day sales event will deliver jaw-dropping deals on more than a million items, including up to 80% off tens of thousands of popular products, 24-hour Flash Deals, Doorbusters on top-sellers, and free shipping on everything

BOSTON, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W), one of the world's largest destinations for the home, today announced it will kick off its annual Way Day sale on Wednesday, April 26 at 12 a.m. ET. The global two-day sales event of the season will feature the lowest prices of the year with free shipping on everything. Customers are invited to shop deals up to 80 percent off furniture and décor, outdoor essentials, housewares, appliances, and more. Sales will also run across all Wayfair brands including AllModern, Joss & Main, Birch Lane, Perigold and Wayfair Professional.

"With the spring season underway and warmer months ahead, home is top of mind for our customers, and we know that they continue to seek great value as they refresh their indoor and outdoor spaces, plan home improvement projects, and stock up on home essentials," shared Steve Oblak, chief commercial officer, Wayfair. "This Way Day, we are excited to offer our customers the best prices of the year as well as fast and free shipping across our unparalleled selection for the home."

During Way Day, shoppers can take advantage of exclusive deals, including a variety of Doorbusters from brands spanning Cuisinart, Sealy, Dyson and KitchenAid, as well as 24-hour Flash Deals on top-selling furniture and decor. Way Day sales will also be featured on Wayfair on Air, Wayfair's video commerce experience available on the Wayfair app and @Wayfair on Instagram. Wayfair will also host exclusive giveaways during Wayfair on Air live stream events where shoppers can win free gift cards throughout the sale.

Can't Wait? Shop Now

To shop early Way Day deals and to discover millions of products across home furnishings, décor, housewares, home improvement and more, visit www.wayfair.com/daily-sales/way-day or download the Wayfair app .

A Seamless Experience From Discovery to Delivery - and Beyond

During Way Day, and all year long, Wayfair is there to support its customers every step of the way. Whether shopping for furniture and decor or making high-consideration purchases such as large appliances, lighting and vanities to mattresses and more, Wayfair's team is available to provide specialized expertise and guide customers through their shopping journey.

In addition to fast, free delivery made possible by a proprietary, end-to-end logistics network, Wayfair's team is also ready to help shoppers complete any home project and bring their unique visions to life with expert assembly and installation services.

For a limited time beginning April 19 new Wayfair credit card members can receive $40 off their qualifying first purchase of $100 or more in the U.S. Exclusions Apply. To learn more and apply for a Wayfair credit card, customers can visit www.wayfair.com/wayfaircard.

About Wayfair

Wayfair is the destination for all things home: helping everyone, anywhere create their feeling of home. From expert customer service, to the development of tools that make the shopping process easier, to carrying one of the widest and deepest selections of items for every space, style, and budget, Wayfair gives everyone the power to create spaces that are just right for them.

The Wayfair family of sites includes:

Wayfair: Everything home — for a space that's all you.

Joss & Main: The ultimate style edit for home.

AllModern: All of modern, made simple.

Birch Lane: A fresh take on the classics.

Perigold: An undiscovered world of luxury design.

Wayfair Professional: Just right for Pros.

Wayfair generated $12.2 billion in net revenue for full year 2022 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts with operations throughout North America and Europe.

