SmartAsset Acquires DeftSales

NEW YORK, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartAsset™, the web's largest marketplace connecting consumers to financial advisors, announces the acquisition of DeftSales, a leading prospect engagement company for financial professionals. The DeftSales suite of tools automates outreach, provides compelling analytics insights and integrates with a range of CRM platforms.

"We are enormously excited to announce the acquisition of DeftSales and we look forward to integrating their solutions with our own SmartAdvisor platform." Said Michael Carvin, SmartAsset CEO & Founder. "The feedback from advisors using DeftSales has been incredibly clear - by automating many tasks, it dramatically decreases the work required to be successful in converting SmartAdvisor prospects into clients."



As an advisor growth solution, SmartAdvisor™ continuously focuses on helping advisors grow their practices. DeftSales by SmartAsset™ will combine to offer a robust user interface that is fully compliant, including automated campaigns and analytics, which allow advisors to spend more time honing their communications and improving their skills.

DeftSales by SmartAsset Platform Highlights:



FastCall technology eliminates lag time for follow-ups and allows for simultaneous multi-client relationship building

Lead outreach is enhanced with customized and automated compliant emails and text messages

Analytics dashboard to monitor email, campaign and user-level reporting designed to adjust and maximize engagement efforts

Time-saving seamless integration with a CRM platform allows for efficiency and focus on conversions

Wealth management and financial advisor users remark that DeftSales makes it easier to connect with prospects, while the analytics dashboard helps focus their attention on the consumers most likely to convert. The combined platform will accelerate an advisor's ability to build relationships with their SmartAdvisor referrals.

An advisor on the platform, Lawrence Manley, CFA of Manley Capital shared an anecdote about the improved efficiency thanks to Deft Sales. "DeftSales has been a complete game changer. Simply put, I've closed more business with less work. The FastCall feature and automated nurturing are priceless. I have found that prospects frequently will reach out weeks or months after initially being matched."

DeftSales Co-Founder and COO James Fason will join SmartAsset as Director of Engineering. Reporting to SmartAsset CTO, Peter Silvio, Fason will lead a team dedicated to advisor business development experience and engineering. SmartAsset has 27 new hires to date in 2023 across multiple departments.

"We couldn't be more thrilled about this acquisition! At DeftSales, our passion has always been to make it easier for Advisors to connect with potential clients. We're excited to share our tools with SmartAdvisor's clients and help them accelerate growth... We can't wait to see what we can achieve with SmartAsset." -DeftSales Co-Founder, James Fason

About DeftSales

Founded in 2020, DeftSales' mission is to expedite the connection of professional service providers with the people who need their help. Brendan Brown, James Fason and Hunter Wright who met as students at the University of Texas at Austin, successfully piloted a proprietary technology platform to fuel revolutionary lead-nurturing capabilities. Prior to the acquisition by SmartAsset, DeftSales operated from Houston, Texas.

About SmartAsset

SmartAsset is an online destination for consumer-focused financial information and advice that powers SmartAdvisor, a national marketplace connecting consumers to financial advisors. Reaching approximately 75 million people each month through its educational content and personalized calculators and tools, SmartAsset's mission is to help people make smart financial decisions. Ranked on the Inc. 5000 and Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ lists of fastest-growing companies in 2021, SmartAsset closed a $110 million Series D round, valuing the company at over $1 billion. SmartAsset was also named to Y Combinator's list of Top 100 Companies of all time and Forbes' list of America's Best Startup Employers in 2020. For more information, please visit SmartAsset.com.

