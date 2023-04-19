Utmel Attends the PCIM Europe 2023- Excelling in Power Electronics

SHENZHEN, China, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Utmel Electronics, a professional independent distributor of electronic components, recently announced that it will attend PCIM Europe. The exhibition will be held at the Nuremberg Exhibition Center in Germany from Tuesday, May 9th to Thursday, May 11th, 2023. Utmel will show you the strength of Utmel as a professional electronic component distributor at HALL 7 BOOTH 569, including the brand's sales channels, after-sales service, quality inspection ability, brand marketing, etc.

PCIM Europe is Europe's most influential exposition for power electronics, applications fields, smart motion, and power quality in Europe, and the world's largest power semiconductor exhibition. With the basic concept of "Power Electronics, Smart Motion, Renewable Energy, Energy Management", the exhibition aims to provide a communication platform for professionals from the power electronics industry, so that practitioners have the opportunity to contact the industry's latest research results. The range of exhibits includes semiconductors, sensing components, development software, power supplies, etc.

Enterprises participating in PCIM Europe come from all over the world. It is a great honor for Utmel to be one of the participating brands. Utmel Electronics is a professional independent distributor of electronic components. Based on a powerful information network and supplier database, Utmel Electronics provides high-quality components and supply chain management services for electronic manufacturers from all over the world. By continuously optimizing enterprise management, integrating upstream supplier resources, and upgrading the enterprise service system, Utmel's achievements have been more and more recognized by society. After more than three years of development, Utmel has grown into a comprehensive power electronics brand enterprise.

As an innovative enterprise growing up under the vigorous development of the new economy and new business formats, Utmel has won great praise for innovating upstream and downstream transaction services and meeting the needs of downstream end customers. Today, Utmel has a team of more than 200 employees, serving the Chinese mainland, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan Province, the United States, Germany, Britain, France, and other regions and countries. In the future, Utmel will also continuously and comprehensively optimize the scale of enterprise development, uphold the concept of "customer first, sincerity and integrity, innovation and enterprising, and creating a win-win situation", and strive to become the world's leading one-stop solution service provider for electronic components.

Attending PCIM Europe will not only prove Utmel's highly competitive development advantages, but also further enrich Utmel's overseas service network, and help Utmel establish and develop cooperation opportunities with more peers.

Now we sincerely invite all new and old customers who are interested in in-depth cooperation with electronic components distributors to come to the exhibition. As a pioneer and practitioner who has been deeply involved in the electronics industry for many years, Utmel will be waiting for you at HALL 7 BOOTH 569 to show the style of Utmel electronics and demonstrate the strength and responsibility of the enterprise.

