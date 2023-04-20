CENTENE CORPORATION NAMES ANIKA GARDENHIRE CHIEF CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE OFFICER

ST. LOUIS, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC) announced today it has named Anika Gardenhire RN, BSN, MMCI as its Chief Customer Experience Officer (CXO).

In her new role, Ms. Gardenhire will work collaboratively across the organization to ensure the voices of Centene's customers are heard throughout all enterprise decision-making processes. She brings a deep understanding of the company's key stakeholders, including members, providers, regulators, and employees, given the multiple vantage points from which she's viewed the health care system. From her time as a cardiology recovery nurse to her most recent role leading Centene's digital transformation, Ms. Gardenhire has seen what enables—and what inhibits—health through every step of the health care journey. Ms. Gardenhire will lead a team focused on driving the best possible experience and outcomes for customers.

"Centene understands how critical customer experience is to delivering value," said Sarah M. London, Chief Executive Officer of Centene. "In her new role, Anika will serve as the voice of Centene's customers, which is especially important given that Centene focuses on creating coverage options and supporting health outcomes for those whose voices too often go unheard in the health care system. I look forward to Anika's continued leadership as we work to deliver customer experiences that transform the health of our members."

"In this new role, I'm excited to serve as a caregiver for the voices of our 26 million members," said Ms. Gardenhire. "I deeply appreciate the emphasis Sarah and this leadership team are placing on measuring success through the experiences and outcomes of our members. Health is our greatest resource, and I'll be focused on ensuring our customers' interactions with Centene build and fortify a partnership to protect that resource for our members and the communities we serve."

Ms. Gardenhire joined Centene in 2020. Most recently, she served as Chief Digital Officer and was responsible for leading the digital solutions and products organization. Previously, she served as Centene's Regional Vice President, Digital and Clinical Systems, where she partnered with clinical and business leaders to streamline how the company allocates resources, achieves goals, and operates more efficiently. Before joining Centene, she served as Assistant Vice President of Digital Transformation for Intermountain Healthcare; Principal with Leidos, a global leader in the integration and application of information technology; and Senior Manager with Deloitte.

Ms. Gardenhire graduated with a bachelor's degree in nursing from the University of South Carolina and a master's degree in management and clinical informatics from Duke University.

About Centene Corporation

Centene Corporation, a Fortune 500 company, is a leading healthcare enterprise that is committed to helping people live healthier lives. The Company takes a local approach – with local brands and local teams – to provide fully integrated, high-quality, and cost-effective services to government-sponsored and commercial healthcare programs, focusing on under-insured and uninsured individuals. Centene offers affordable and high-quality products to nearly 1 in 15 individuals across the nation, including Medicaid and Medicare members (including Medicare Prescription Drug Plans) as well as individuals and families served by the Health Insurance Marketplace and the TRICARE program. The Company also contracts with other healthcare and commercial organizations to provide a variety of specialty services focused on treating the whole person. Centene focuses on long-term growth and value creation as well as the development of its people, systems, and capabilities so that it can better serve its members, providers, local communities, and government partners.

Centene uses its investor relations website to publish important information about the Company, including information that may be deemed material to investors. Financial and other information about Centene is routinely posted and is accessible on Centene's investor relations website, https://investors.centene.com/ .

