Cetera Announces First Quarter Recruiting Results

Approximately $3 billion in organic recruiting and two new strategic relationships with financial institutions underscore positive first quarter momentum

Key affiliations continue from across the industry as advisors seek independence and embrace Cetera's wealth hub capabilities

LOS ANGELES, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cetera Financial Group (Cetera), an at-scale wealth hub that offers financial professionals and institutions the latest solutions, support and services, announced today that it attracted nearly $3 billion in assets under administration through its organic recruiting efforts in the first quarter of 2023. In addition, Cetera Investment Services finalized strategic relationships with two financial institution investment programs (Mechanics Investment Services and UNCLE Wealth Management). The strong quarter reflects advisors' continued interest in Cetera's wealth hub, which empowers advisors to affiliate in whichever way they deem most appropriate and supports advisors throughout their professional lifecycles.

"As today's financial advisory landscape continues to evolve, advisors are drawn to a relationship with a partner who can support them through all stages of their careers and address their changing needs," said Tom Taylor, chief sales and growth officer at Cetera. "Cetera is positioned well to help advisors navigate today's changes as a trusted wealth hub partner. We expect continued positive momentum as advisors appreciate the value in Cetera's growth and succession resources, enhanced advisor tech stack and a personalized experience where they never feel like a number."

The first quarter momentum follows a record 2022, when Cetera attracted $13 billion in organic recruiting and Cetera Investment Services onboarded 11 financial institutions. Visit www.cetera.com for more information.

An at-scale wealth hub, Cetera Financial Group (Cetera) offers financial professionals and institutions the latest solutions, support, and services. Breaking away from a commoditized and homogenous IBD model, Cetera instead creatively addresses advisors' and institutions' unique needs, whether they are seeking to grow, scale, or transition with a merger, sale, investment, or succession plan. Cetera proudly serves independent financial advisors, tax professionals, licensed administrators, large enterprises, as well as institutions, such as banks and credit unions, providing an established and repeatable blueprint for scalable growth.

Cetera's approach empowers advisors to affiliate in whichever way they deem most appropriate. During the professional life cycle of their practice, the Cetera wealth hub helps to ensure each advisor's affiliation model identifies and ignites growth levers in a way that helps increase the value of their practice, people, and legacy. Cetera delivers holistic, unbiased financial planning and advice to Main Street investors, helping them achieve their version of financial wellbeing at all life stages. For financial professionals, Cetera provides growth and succession resources, an enhanced advisor tech stack and importantly, an experience where financial professionals don't feel like a number, but an integral part of Cetera's rich and thriving ecosystem.

Home to more than 8,000 financial professionals and their teams, Cetera oversees approximately $322 billion in assets under administration and $115 billion in assets under management, as of December 31, 2022. In a recent advisor satisfaction survey of more than 14,000 reviews, Cetera's Voice of Customer (VoC) program vigorously measures advisor experience and satisfaction 24/7. Currently, it's ranked 4.7 out of 5 stars.

"Cetera Financial Group" refers to the network of independent retail firms encompassing, among others, Cetera Advisors LLC, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC, Cetera Investment Services LLC (marketed as Cetera Financial Institutions or Cetera Investors), and Cetera Financial Specialists LLC. All firms are FINRA/SIPC members. Located at: 655 W. Broadway, 11th Floor, San Diego, CA 92101.

Individuals affiliated with Cetera firms are either Registered Representatives who offer only brokerage services and receive transaction-based compensation (commissions), Investment Adviser Representatives who offer only investment advisory services and receive fees based on assets, or both Registered Representatives and Investment Adviser Representatives, who can offer both types of services.

