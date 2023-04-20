g2 revolution Acquires GreenCircle Zero Waste to Landfill Recertification

The company continues to meet rigorous qualifications to achieve sustainability goals

LAKE ZURICH, Ill., April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- g2 revolution® is pleased to announce its achievement of two GreenCircle Zero Waste to Landfill recertifications. g2 has been changing the way the world recycles for 15 years by developing customized recycling solutions for businesses of all sizes. The company has facilities in Lake Zurich and Vernon Hills, Illinois, and Findlay, Ohio.

g2’s facilities diverted 100% waste from landfills in 2022. (PRNewswire)

GreenCircle's Zero Waste to Landfill Certification validates that g2's facilities diverted 100% waste from landfills in 2022. GreenCircle (www.greencirclecertified.com) is an internationally recognized third-party certification entity whose evaluation process provides independent verification that sustainability claims related to an organization's products and operations are honest, valid, and verified. GreenCircle Certified sets the standard for accuracy and accountability regarding sustainable practices in the marketplace.

"At g2 revolution, we're proud of the innovation and personalized solutions that we bring to the industry and our consumers. GreenCircle's Zero Waste to Landfill Certification is a very important symbol of our commitment to our clients, environmental management, and preservation," said Scott DeMuth, President of g2 revolution.

To achieve recertification, g2 revolution went through a rigorous audit including a chain of custody assessment of electronics and recycling partners, processes, and manufacturing locations. g2 revolution will continue to pursue additional certifications in the future ensuring our service provides customers with credible sustainability options.

One of the unique programs g2 revolution provides is the Consumer Chemical Product (CCP) Mailback program. g2 revolution makes it easy for retailers and manufacturers to improve their ESG reporting through sustainable zero-landfill solutions for returned, recalled, damaged, or expired usable consumer chemical products. Based on state and federal regulations, g2 has several reuse options that range from donation, making industrial floor wash, and as a last resort, waste-to-energy.

About g2 revolution®

g2 revolution (g2) is a specialty recycling solutions company that creates innovative and environmentally friendly solutions for waste generated in the retail environment. g2 utilizes cost-effective recycling programs covering a variety of products and materials sold in public venues, as well as brick-and-mortar stores. g2 provides environmentally friendly and scalable solutions for everything from general waste to hazardous chemicals. Additional information is available at www.g2rev.com or (888) 411-6994.

