INTRODUCING VIBEE: THE DESTINATION EXPERIENCE COMPANY BUILT FOR MUSIC FANS, FOUNDED BY LIVE NATION

LOS ANGELES, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vibee - the new music-led destination experience company - has officially arrived and is transforming the way fans travel and connect with their favorite artists. Founded by Live Nation, Vibee builds unforgettable immersive trips for music lovers in the most sought after destinations around the world. Vibee is launching with confirmed partnerships with many of the industry's most respected live event and festival producers including Insomniac, C3 Presents, Country Nation as well as other Live Nation festival properties. The company aims to create a range of opportunities that are both cross-generational and genre diverse, from multi-day events & activations on land and sea, to bespoke festival & residency packages. Approved press assets linked here .

"Vibee was founded to build indelible memories between fans and their favorite artists in a new way," said Harvey Cohen, President of Vibee. "We are poised to deliver a range of once-in-a-lifetime destination experiences for every type of fan in vibrant locations all over the world."

The company's mission is to amplify fan-to-artist connections through three core areas: Curated Experiences, Festival Integrations, and Las Vegas Residencies.

Curated Destination Experiences: Vibee will create extraordinary multi-day events with today's top artists in the Bahamas , Mexico and more that also hit a wide variety of fans' passions and interests, including gourmet dinners & spirit tastings, artist conversations & panels, health & wellness classes, limited edition artist merchandise and memorabilia, and more.

Festival Integrations: Vibee will be the exclusive worldwide partner for Insomniac to produce curated experiences and festival integrations. Founded in 1993 by Pasquale Rotella , Insomniac produces 10,000 concerts, club nights and festivals for seven million attendees annually across the globe. Through this alliance, Vibee is producing:

Vibee hosts exclusive Vibee Hotel Experiences at festivals including Lollapalooza, ACL Festival, and others which include accommodations at one of their premier hotel partner properties along with the full VIP treatment for the weekend with limited edition merch, exclusive gift bags, an on-site experience concierge, and more. Platinum Package bundles will also receive an exclusive Backstage Tour including very unique photo ops and behind the scenes look at the festival.

Las Vegas Residencies: Vibee will create unique packages to enhance the fan experience of traveling to Vegas for some of the city's most sought after residencies. This includes concierge services, VIP access, and exclusive fan opportunities at some of the world's top resorts.

In the coming months the company will announce numerous unparalleled curated events including a boutique Fall trip to the Bahamas with a legendary artist, a four-day Cabo adventure with one of the world's top DJs, and a bespoke Country music weekend in Nashville. Vibee recently celebrated a successful sold-out weekend at Rock the Ocean's 2023 Tortuga Music Festival earlier this month.

For future news, unforgettable packages, and a current roster of elevated Vibee experiences, please visit Vibee.com and follow us on socials at @VibeePresents.

UPCOMING EVENTS

Vibee will be producing curated events and activating experiences around upcoming events and festivals including:

May 19-22: Hotel EDC

June 16-18: Beyond Wonderland at The Gorge

June 24-25: Day Trip Festival

June 23-26: BEACH IT!

August 3-6: Lollapalooza 2023

August 11-13: TidalWave Music Festival

September 21-25: Format Festival

Oct 6-8: ACL Festival

Oct 13-15: ACL Festival

November 4-8: EDSea

About Vibee

Vibee builds unforgettable destination experiences for fans around the world. Founded by Live Nation, the world's leading live entertainment company, Vibee provides fans the opportunity to immerse themselves in the best music and entertainment events on land and sea. From curated activations to bespoke festival packages, Vibee creates transformative moments in the most sought after destinations.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Sponsorship. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com .

