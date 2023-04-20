Sangfor Technologies Ranks Among the World's Largest Hyperconverged Infrastructure System (HCIS) Vendors in Gartner® Market Share Report

A World-Leading HCIS Vendor

HONG KONG, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sangfor Technologies (Hereafter Sangfor) today announced that it has been listed among the world's largest vendors of Integrated Systems (IS) in the recently published Gartner Market Share: Data Center Hardware Integrated Systems, Worldwide, 4Q22 Update[1].

According to the Market Share report, Sangfor ranks as the 6th largest vendor of Hyperconverged Infrastructure Systems (HCIS, Appliance) in the world and the 3rd largest HCIS vendor in the Asia-Pacific region by market share as of the end of 2022. Moreover, Sangfor is the only HCIS vendor to record quarter-over-quarter market share growth in Asia-Pacific for 2022.

Jeremy Jia, President of Sangfor International Market

"I am thrilled to announce that Sangfor has been ranked among the leading vendors of hyperconverged infrastructure systems in both the Asia Pacific and the world. Since the launch of Sangfor HCI in 2015, our R&D and product teams have continuously explored user needs and challenged technological boundaries to develop a powerful and innovative product that delivers exceptional value to our customers.

I believe this recognition is a testament to our commitment to innovation as well as the increasing satisfaction and trust of our customers. Moving forward, we remain resolute in our pursuit of excellence, and I am confident that the tireless efforts of our teams will pave the way for even greater accomplishments in the future."

Summary of Key Sangfor Statistics:

6 th largest HCIS vendor in the world by market share as of Q4 2022

3 rd largest HCIS vendor in the Asia-Pacific region by market share as of Q4 2022

The only HCIS vendor to record Q/Q market share growth in the Asia-Pacific in 2022

Sangfor Named as a Representative Vendor for HCIS

Sangfor is also pleased to announce that it has been named as a Representative Vendor in the recently published Gartner Market Guide for Integrated Systems[2] for its Hyperconverged Infrastructure solution – Sangfor HCI.

What are Integrated Systems (IS)?

Integrated systems refer to a type of computing infrastructure that consists of preconfigured hardware and software components bundled together in a single stack. These systems combine servers, storage devices, network components, and management software, which work together seamlessly to provide a unified platform for managing data and applications.

One of the primary benefits of integrated systems is that they simplify the deployment, management, and maintenance of IT infrastructure. Organizations can avoid the complexity and cost associated with building and managing separate components. With an integrated system, they can achieve faster time-to-value, improved scalability, higher performance, and better reliability and availability.

Integrated Systems can further be divided into four segments:

Integrated Infrastructure System (IIS)

Integrated Reference Architecture (IRA)

Integrated Stack System (ISS)

Hyperconverged Infrastructure (HCI)

The HCI segment is further divided into:

Hyperconverged Integrated Systems (HCIS)

Hyperconverged Software

Sangfor Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI)

Sangfor HCI is a full-stack HCI software solution that can be deployed as an HCIS with Sangfor's aServer appliance or as a software-only solution on commercially available x86 servers.

Sangfor HCI leverages the world's most advanced virtualization technology to converge compute, storage, networking, and management into a unified software stack, delivering an agile, simple, resilient, and scalable software-defined data center. As a leading cybersecurity vendor, Sangfor is also the first HCI provider to virtualize proprietary security capabilities into its HCI software to provide robust infrastructure and data security.

Key Points Sangfor has Identified in the

Gartner Market Guide[2] How Sangfor HCI Satisfies These Key Points "More solutions are now starting to integrate

one-touch upgrades for the entire stack, as

well as providing automation interfaces that

operate at a stack level, rather than on each

individual component of the stack." Sangfor HCI can help customers realize one-

click upgrade of their infrastructure on

Sangfor Cloud Platform. "Prepare for future infrastructure needs by

prioritizing selection of IS vendors and

products that integrate with public cloud

environments." Sangfor HCI supports integration with

Amazon Web Services (AWS) in a hybrid cloud

solution. This hybrid cloud solution

provides unified management of both

environments to help customers transition

smoothly to hybrid or multi-cloud environments. "When evaluating HCIS, I&O leaders must

determine whether vendors support

independent scaling of storage and compute.

They must also understand any limitations or

restrictions to independent scaling." A highly scalable Sangfor HCI platform allows

you to invest in what's needed for your

enterprise at any time with the option to

expand or minimize at any point. "Several HCIS vendors now support external

access to storage in the HCIS cluster through

block- and file-level interfaces. Some vendors

are delivering mesh style architectures where

storage resources can be shared between

clusters." Apart from HCI's storage virtualization

(aSAN), Sangfor also provides block, file, and

object storage through aStor, a software-

defined storage solution that adopts a fully

symmetric distributed architecture to enable

the allocation of different storage resources. "Utilize low-cost HCI and HCIS solutions at the

edge, but ensure that management and

orchestration features are designed for a

distributed environment." Sangfor Nano Cloud is specially designed for

small to medium-sized enterprises and edge

scenarios, fitted with different feature

packages that can be chosen based on the

user's specific needs.

Sangfor HCI supports a range of digital transformation use cases for organizations across all industries, including data center consolidation, cloud transformation, mission-critical application hosting, hybrid cloud, virtual desktop infrastructure, distributed storage, continuous data protection (CDP), and disaster recovery.

Sangfor HCI is trusted by more than 10,000 customers worldwide, including Fortune Global 500 companies, government organizations, financial institutions, universities, and hospitals. It has received numerous industry recognitions from reputable global analyst firms, such as a Representative Vendor in the 2023 Gartner Market Guide for Full-Stack Hyperconverged Infrastructure Software[3], a Representative Vendor in the 2022 Gartner Market Guide for Server Virtualization[4], and a Sample Vendor in the Gartner Hype Cycle™ for Storage and Data Protection Technologies, 2022[5].

About Sangfor Technologies

Sangfor Technologies is an APAC-based, leading global vendor specializing in Cyber Security, Cloud Computing, and IT Infrastructure. Founded in 2000 and publicly listed since 2018 (STOCK CODE: 300454.SZ), Sangfor employs 9,500 employees, operates 60 offices, and serves more than 100,000 customers worldwide, many of them Fortune Global 500 companies, governmental institutions, universities, and schools.

