Sleep Inn and AllTrails Cross Paths to Help Travelers Unlock Adventure and Explore the Great Outdoors

Wellness-focused hotel brand invites guests to 'check-in' with nature through premium perks

ROCKVILLE, Md., April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Traveler preferences have evolved, with more than half of today's leisure travelers saying that easy access to walking trails and wellness activities as a top amenity they consider when selecting lodging accommodations. In recognition of this – and its longstanding commitment to help guests maintain holistic wellbeing on the road – the Sleep Inn brand, known for its serene, nature-inspired design and proximity to top outdoor destinations, has teamed with AllTrails to make it easier than ever for adventure-seeking travelers to connect with nature.

Wellness-focused hotel brand, Sleep Inn, invites guests to ‘check-in’ with nature through premium perks with AllTrails. (PRNewswire)

Starting today, as part of the new collaboration with the world's largest and most trusted outdoor app, Sleep Inn guests at participating Sleep Inn hotels will be able to scan a QR code in the lobby to access a list of nearby trails curated by AllTrails that guests can easily access during their stay. Guests may also browse AllTrails' extensive library of more than 750,000+ miles of hiking, biking and running trails available to them, and enjoy the perks of AllTrails' premium offering, AllTrails+, which includes the ability to download maps for offline use, view immersive trail previews and more – for free for one month.

"Today's modern guests know it's not just about getting from Point A to Point B, equally important is uncovering new opportunities to engage all five senses along the way. It's why every Sleep Inn hotel is thoughtfully designed to serve as a stylish sanctuary, so guests can unwind easily and wake up rested to fully enjoy the travel experiences that matter most," said Cathy Hartman, vice president, brand strategy, Choice Hotels. "It's also why we're committed to teaming with brands that share our dedication to empowering guests to live – and explore – better. Whether a seasoned adventurer looking for a new experience off-the-beaten path, or a road warrior wanting to reconnect with nature after a long travel day, our collaboration with AllTrails ensures Sleep Inn guests can maximize their travel experience and explore each destination with ease."

With 550 Sleep Inn hotels open and in the pipeline, the collaboration with AllTrails provides guests with the latest maps, photos, reviews and directions for some of the country's most popular trails and walking paths, including:

Cougar and Alice Knight Loop , a serene loop ideally suited for running, strolling and bird watching, located near the Sleep Inn in Charleston, West Virginia . , a serene loop ideally suited for running, strolling and bird watching, located near the

Memorial Causeway Trail , a popular six-mile running and biking path near the Sleep Inn Clearwater-St. Petersburg in Florida . , a popular six-mile running and biking path near the

Veteran's Park Trail , a water-front path ideal for running, walking and nature-watching situated near the Sleep Inn in Union, Tennessee . , a water-front path ideal for running, walking and nature-watching situated near the

White Trail, a 1.5-mile out-and-back path, ideally suited for guests of the Sleep Inn Near Penn State who want to hike popular Mount Nittany but don't have time for the full loop. , a 1.5-mile out-and-back path, ideally suited for guests of thewho want to hike popular Mount Nittany but don't have time for the full loop.

Teaming with AllTrails is just one of many ways Sleep Inn provides guests with a unique and memorable experience. Starting this summer, Sleep Inn – which features 90% of its hotels located within an hour-and-a-half of a national park – will also bring back its popular Inspired by Nature Sweepstakes to give one lucky traveler and their guest the chance to experience one of four spectacular U.S. national parks.

Sleep Inn hotels are designed with the modern traveler in mind, offering fresh design elements inspired by nature at an affordable price, including:

Complimentary, premium access to the BetterSleep app, which provides customizable sleep sounds, tranquil meditations, and a selection of relaxing bedtime stories.

Nature-inspired décor, featuring soft colors, warm wood-tones and blackout shades for a more restful stay.

Airy guestrooms, featuring cozy furniture, plush pillows and crisp linens.

Proprietary bath amenities, infused with essential oils and peaceful sandalwood scents.

Dream Cup, a before-bed beverage station offering an array of caffeine-free herbal teas to help guests relax.

Complimentary hot breakfast and Wi-Fi, fitness centers and many hotels feature swimming pools.

Sleep Inn hotels are also part of the award-winning Choice Privileges loyalty program from Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH). Choice Privileges membership is free, offering fast rewards, including bonus points, airline miles, or credits for premium coffee and shared rides through the exclusive, one-of-a kind, Your Extras program. Launching this spring, Choice's recently announced new cobrand credit card will enable members to earn points even faster, including on everyday purchases. For more information or to enroll in Choice Privileges, visit www.choicehotels.com/choice-privileges .

For more information about the Sleep Inn and AllTrails collaboration, please visit www.choicehotels.com/sleep-inn/hiking-trails or to learn more about the Sleep Inn brand, visit www.choicehotels.com/sleep-inn .

Sleep Inn® Dream Better Here®

Every Sleep Inn hotel offers a simply stylish stay that's designed to help our guests Dream Better Here. You'll find fresh, nature-inspired design elements that are modern but timeless, that create a relaxed and serene environment. A new-construction brand, every Sleep Inn hotel is built with a specific vision in mind—to be a sanctuary for travelers as well as an efficient property to build, operate, and maintain. Franchised by global lodging leader Choice Hotels, Sleep Inn properties boast strong product consistency and an established presence in the midscale hotel segment with more than 530 Sleep Inn properties open or in the pipeline worldwide. All Sleep Inn hotels include free Wi-Fi, complimentary hot and cold breakfast options, a swimming pool and/or fitness center. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com/sleep-inn.

About Choice Hotels®

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is one of the largest lodging franchisors in the world. A challenger in the upscale segment and a leader in midscale and extended stay, Choice® has nearly 7,500 hotels, representing almost 630,000 rooms, in 47 countries and territories. A diverse portfolio of 22 brands that run the gamut from full-service, upper upscale properties to midscale, extended stay and economy enables Choice® to meet travelers' needs in more places and for more occasions while driving more value for franchise owners and shareholders. The award-winning Choice Privileges® loyalty program and co-brand credit card options provide members with a fast and easy way to earn reward nights and personalized perks. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com .

About AllTrails ®

AllTrails helps you find your way outside with detailed reviews and inspiration from a global community of trail-goers. AllTrails is frequently ranked as a top-5 Health and Fitness app. Every day, AllTrails is inspired to help get more people outside so they can have healthy, authentic experiences and a deeper appreciation of the outdoors.

Forward-Looking Statement

This communication includes "forward-looking statements" about future events, including anticipated hotel openings. Such statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including construction delays, availability and cost of financing and the other "Risk Factors" described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, any of which could cause actual results to be materially different from our expectations.

© 2023 Choice Hotels International, Inc. All Rights Reserved

Sleep Inn. (PRNewsFoto/Choice Hotels International) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Choice Hotels International, Inc.