Sovos Provides Leadership for Companies Needing to Navigate VAT in the Digital Age (ViDA)

BOSTON, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global tax software provider, Sovos, today announced that world-renowned VAT expert, Christiaan Van Der Valk, vice president of strategy and regulatory will headline the E-Invoicing Exchange Summit Miami, April 24 – 26, 2023. His scheduled presentation, ViDA and the Global Tax Digitization Tsunami: Overcoming Business Pitfalls will be his first public presentation on the topic since the European Commission (EU) announced its plans for ViDA in December of 2022.

VAT in the Digital Age (ViDA) will change how trade within the EU is conducted and reported forever. It will require changes in approach from both a regulatory and technology perspective to remain compliant with all local laws and mandates. To help keep businesses informed of new developments and help guide them through the proposed changes, Sovos has established a ViDA HUB page that will be updated continuously as information becomes available.

As part of Sovos' ongoing commitment to assist businesses in navigating ViDA successfully, we are working with KPMG to produce a series of video segments that address the primary issues behind ViDA, lessons learned from tax digitization pioneers in Latin America, and what companies need to be doing now to best prepare for ViDA. Participating in these segments will be Kathya Capote Peimbert, Tax Managing Director, Indirect Tax, KPMG, Vinicius Pimentel de Freitas, CTO, Inter-American Centre of Tax Administrations and Christiaan Van Der Valk. Parties interested in receiving this video content can pre-register here and will receive an alert when it is available.

"ViDA, at its core, is about Data. The ViDA proposal is an indication that governments within the EU are no longer content to receive after the fact tax filings that only provide superficial insight into aggregated data," said Christiaan Van Der Valk, vice president of strategy and regulatory, Sovos. "By leveraging technology, tax administrations can now receive authenticated transaction data detailing every sale and purchase straight from companies' source systems. By moving tax controls much closer to the actual business operation, tax administrations can also respond to anomalies in near-real-time. My advice? Do not wait, ViDA will be your new reality sooner than you think."

