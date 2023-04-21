European Garnacha/Grenache gains popularity in Chicago and Los Angeles among a connoisseur audience

European Garnacha/Grenache wines will star in two walk-around tastings in Chicago on April 24 and in Los Angeles on April 26, where all the virtues of this variety, which is gaining more and more followers, will be showcased. Its consumption in the US increased 5 points last year and the perception of its quality is maintained by 80% of consumers.

The 'European Garnacha/Grenache Quality Wines' program is aimed at US states with a deep knowledge and sensitivity towards wine culture, such as Illinois and California.

CHICAGO, April 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --The European Garnacha/Grenache will once again be the star at the next walk-around tasting to be held in Chicago on April 24 and another in Los Angeles on April 26. Both events will be attended by professionals of the wine and food industry (sommeliers, restaurant professionals, distributors, importers, and the media) who will be able to taste this unique European variety, which is becoming more and more popular in the USA.

The Chicago walk-around tasting will take place at one of the city's most emblematic places with a roof top, Bar Avec, located at 640 N.LaSalle Drive (8th floor), while the Los Angeles walk-around tasting will be at Girl & the Goat, located at 555-Mateo St, a prestigious restaurant with a wide variety of dishes and a magnificent selection of wines, run by Chef Stephanie Izard, winner of 'Top Chef' season 4.

At both events, Eric Aracil, Associate Manager of the 'European Garnacha/Grenache Quality Wines' program, and Carolina de Funes, Manager of said program, will explain to the American public the history behind Garnacha/Grenache, how it is sustainably cultivated and the entire winemaking process in which the most traditional and the most avant-garde technology are combined. In addition, a representation of the producers integrated in the 'European Garnacha/Grenache Quality Wines' program and a tasting of these European wines will be held to highlight their delicious flavor and pairing capacity.

"This will be a unique occasion for our guests to taste first-hand the original and cutting-edge Garnacha/Grenache quality wines presented by their winemakers from Spain and France; they will learn about European quality schemes, terroir and the characteristics of this amazing grape, nowadays one of the most fashionable varieties in Europe," says Eric Aracil, Associate Manager of the 'European Garnacha/Grenache Quality Wines' program.

Twenty years ago, a new generation of winegrowers started the Garnacha/Grenache revolution, which today stands as a key piece in the tapestry of quality European wine. Because whether it's red, white, rosé, sparkling or fortified, it has many virtues that have left no one indifferent. Its consumption in the US increased by 5 points last year and maintains the perception of high quality for 80% of consumers.

"We are fascinated with the interest of US customers for this variety; they are looking for new, competitive, different, high quality wines with a story to tell, so when they taste original Garnacha/Grenache wines and learn about the history of one of the oldest and most ecofriendly varietals in the world, they really fall in love with these wines, ", says Carolina de Funes, Manager of the 'European Garnacha/Grenache Quality Wines' program.

International 'Grenaches du Monde' Competition in the USA

At the walk-around tastings in Chicago and Los Angeles, it will also be announced that the International Grenaches du Monde Competition, which until now has been held in Europe, will take place this year in June in New York City, under the slogan "From Europe to the World". Attendees will also be informed that the celebration of pre-International Grenache Day will take place on September 14 at a grand gala where the winners of the 11th edition of the International Grenache du Monde Competition will be honored. This eagerly awaited event will also be held in the very heart of New York City.

These activities are part of a promotional campaign co-financed by the EU, "European Garnacha/Grenache Quality Wines", which will run until February 2024.

About Asociación Garnacha Origen de España

The Association for the Promotion of Garnacha Wine (Garnacha Origin) brings together five Spanish Protected Designations of Origin (Somontano, Terra Alta, Cariñena, Calatayud and Campo de Borja) and their stakeholders, including individual producers, agricultural research institutes such as CITA (Aragon Center for Agrifood Research and Technology), and other public organizations such as AREX (Aragon Foreign Trade and Investment Agency). All the wines promoted by Garnacha Origen are single-varietal Garnacha (>85% of their content, according to European regulations) and have PDO certification. With some 5,500 viticulturists and 144 wineries, the five PDOs that primarily cultivate Garnacha cultivate 34,945 hectares.

About Wines of Roussillon

Shaped like an amphitheater and nestled in the south of France, between Spain, the Mediterranean Sea, the Pyrenees, and the Corbières mountains, Roussillon is known for its diversity of wines and terroirs. The unique geology and microclimates of the region allow each of the 25 authorized grape varieties to reach their maximum expression in these soils. The region encompasses a community of 2,200 winegrowing families, 25 cooperatives, and 350 private wineries. With its unique mosaic of microterroirs, Roussillon offers a diverse range of red, white, and rosé wines (14 PDOs and 3 PGIs), including dry still wines and Vins Doux Naturels (fortified sweet wines). www.winesofroussillon.com

