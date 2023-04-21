Nippon Express Group's MD Logistics Opens "Garner 2000 Pharmaceutical Logistics Center" in North Carolina, U.S.

TOKYO, April 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MD Logistics, LLC (hereinafter "MD"), a group company of NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC., held an opening ceremony on March 23 for the Garner 2000 Pharmaceutical Logistics Center, a dedicated pharmaceutical warehouse established in Garner in the U.S. state of North Carolina in January this year.

North Carolina is a key hub for the pharmaceutical industry in the United States, with numerous major pharmaceutical manufacturers and life science companies having expanded into the state. It is also home to many research institutes and universities that have amassed significant medical knowledge and technologies.

The Nippon Express Group has positioned the pharmaceutical industry as a key industry in its "Nippon Express Group Business Plan 2023 -- Dynamic Growth," and is pursuing the global development of a safe and secure pharmaceutical logistics platform to meet increasingly sophisticated and diverse pharmaceutical logistics needs.

MD has four warehouses in Indiana and one in Nevada, and has located its sixth U.S. warehouse in North Carolina, where pharmaceutical logistics needs are high and expected to grow further.

The Nippon Express Group will continue supporting customers in the pharmaceutical industry worldwide by building a reliable and secure global pharmaceutical logistics platform, aiming to contribute to the health of people around the world.

Overview of new warehouse

- Name: Garner 2000 Pharmaceutical Logistics Center

- Address: 2000 Garner Business Park Drive, Garner, NC 27529, USA

- Total floor area: 22,297 m2 (240,000 ft2)

- Supported temperature ranges: 2-8 C / 15-25 C (two temperature ranges)

- Key facilities: Full air-conditioning, refrigerated storage, quarantine compliance for pharmaceuticals, surveillance cameras, access control, in-house power generation system

- Start of operations: January 3, 2023

