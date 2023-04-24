accesso® Acquires Ski Technology Provider Paradocs

Leading Global Solutions Provider Doubles Down on Commitment to Ski and Snowsports, Reintroduces Solution as accesso ParadoxSM

TWYFORD, United Kingdom, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- accesso Technology Group (AIM: ACSO), the premier technology solutions provider for attractions and venues worldwide, today announced its acquisition of Paradocs Mountain Software ("Paradocs") – a leading Canadian-based provider of cutting-edge software solutions specifically for the ski industry. Paradocs' all-in-one mountain management solution – MtnOS – is now accesso Paradox, adding to accesso's globally renowned portfolio of technology.

Paradocs was established in 2001 to help operators maximize the mountain experience for their visitors. The hosted, all-in-one mountain management solution, MtnOS – now accesso Paradox – is considered one of the most powerful ski-specific operating systems on the market, currently leveraged by 48 Canadian and 2 U.S.-based resorts to optimize both operations and the guest experience. The flexible, integrated solution empowers ski areas to take full control of their operations across ticketing and passes, snow school, retail and equipment rental, food & beverage, administration and online sales.

"Accesso is passionate about serving the ski industry, and incorporating Paradocs' specific expertise and experience into our offering is a powerful step forward in addressing the unique and evolving technology demands of the burgeoning ski market," said Steve Brown, accesso CEO. "Adding this contemporary and powerful solution to our offering supports Accesso's long-standing commitment to serving as the industry's premier ski solutions provider."

This acquisition demonstrates accesso's longstanding commitment to ski and snowsports by unlocking an even more powerful, flexible and innovative array of available technology options for operators worldwide to enhance the guest experience.

"We are thrilled to join forces with Accesso – a truly like-minded innovator that shares Paradocs' dedication to ski and snowsports with a customer-first approach," said Paradocs CEO and Founder Nicolas Dubé. "Our team at Paradocs is excited to play an expanded role in the overall advancement of our beloved industry, and we look forward to continued success with Accesso."

"We greatly admire the Paradocs team's approach to partnership and their development of a solution that directly addresses the unique needs of the ski industry," said Andrew Jacobs, accesso CCO. "We're excited to further expand the reach of Accesso Paradox across the ski industry and to help our clients truly maximize the solution's potential."

Under the terms of the deal, Paradocs' 38-person team of ski technology professionals will continue working under the accesso umbrella. Dubé will remain available to the accesso team in a consultative capacity.

About accesso Technology Group plc

accesso is the leading global provider of patented and award-winning technology solutions that redefine the guest experience, drive increased revenue, streamline operations and support data-driven business decisions for leisure & entertainment operators. Currently serving over 1,000 venues in 29 countries, accesso invests heavily in research and development to provide venues with technology that empowers them to deliver unforgettable guest experiences. Staffed by a team of attractions, cultural venue and ski industry veterans, accesso partners with venues to increase their range of on- and off-site guest engagement to drive increased revenue through intuitive ticketing, point-of-sale, virtual queuing, distribution and experience management technology.

accesso is a public company, listed on AIM: a market operated by the London Stock Exchange. Learn more at accesso.com or follow accesso on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

About Paradocs Mountain Software

Paradocs strives to enhance the mountain experience through technology, specializing in development of cutting-edge software solutions for the ski industry. Their team of ski enthusiasts and experts in software development offer a complete solution that streamlines operations, improves the customer experience and empowers ski resorts to provide the best service possible. With over 20 years of experience working alongside ski resorts, Paradocs' team understands the unique challenges of the industry and have built an adaptable operating system that integrates all departments, eCommerce, and third-party solutions for optimal performance.

