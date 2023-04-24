Confidencial Inc Announces Public Production Release

MENLO PARK, Calif., April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Confidencial Inc, is thrilled to announce the public availability of the production release of its highly anticipated solution for the secure sharing of sensitive information within unstructured documents.

With the increasing frequency of cyber-attacks and data breaches, it has become crucial for companies to safeguard their sensitive data. However, traditional data security methods fall short of protecting information within unstructured documents, leaving such information vulnerable to malicious actors.

Confidencial has undergone extensive refinement based on input from its early adopters, resulting in a software product that is ready to handle the demands of individuals and businesses in today's fast-paced digital landscape.

"Our team has worked tirelessly to create a product that meets the needs of individuals and businesses looking for a better way to share documents containing sensitive customer or corporate information," said Razmik Abnous, CEO and Co-Founder of Confidencial Inc.

Confidencial's core features include integration into common desktop applications, full-document or selective encryption, and a robust analytics and reporting dashboard. The production release adds new capabilities including:

Individual and Team Document Tracing - Log and track all movement and access to encrypted documents sent inside or outside the organization.

Folder Encryption - Encrypt the contents of an entire folder regardless of the document format types contained within.

Search & Encrypt for PDF - Search for all occurrences of content within a PDF document and automatically encrypt them.

Image Encryption - Encrypt an entire image such as a photograph or selectively encrypt portions of the image.

"We believe that Confidencial is a game-changer for those looking to ensure secure access to sensitive information," said Karim Eldefrawy, CTO and Co-Founder of Confidencial Inc. "We can't wait to see how our customers will use it to transform their operations and meet their collaboration and compliance needs."

About Confidencial Inc:

Confidencial is a Menlo Park, California-based provider of data security and privacy-enhancing technologies for protecting sensitive information and collaboration for modern distributed enterprises. Its core technology integrates with existing business applications and enables end-to-end secure (zero-trust) sharing of unstructured documents on a need-to-know basis inside and outside the enterprise. Confidencial's technology was originally developed under Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) programs and its founding team is composed of leading business software executives and cybersecurity and cryptography experts.

For more information, visit us at www.confidencial.io or email inquiries to sales@confidencial.io

