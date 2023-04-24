GoHealth to Announce First Quarter 2023 Results on May 8, 2023

CHICAGO, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GoHealth, Inc. (GoHealth) (NASDAQ: GOCO), a leading health insurance marketplace and Medicare-focused digital health company, announced that the company will release its first quarter 2023 financial results on the morning of May 8, 2023.

GoHealth, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/GoHealth, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Chief Executive Officer, Vijay Kotte, and Chief Financial Officer, Jason Schulz, will host a conference call and live audio webcast on the day of the release at 8:00 a.m. (ET) to discuss the results.

The webcast of the conference call will be available via GoHealth's Investor Relations website, https://investors.gohealth.com/ along with the company's press release and slide presentation. A replay of the call will be available via webcast for on-demand listening shortly after the completion of the call.

About GoHealth, Inc.:

GoHealth is a leading health insurance marketplace and Medicare-focused digital health company. Enrolling in a health insurance plan can be confusing for customers, and the seemingly small differences between plans can lead to significant out-of-pocket costs or lack of access to critical medicines and even providers. GoHealth combines cutting-edge technology, data science and deep industry expertise to match customers with the healthcare policy and carrier that is right for them. Since its inception, GoHealth has enrolled millions of people in Medicare plans and individual and family plans. For more information, visit https://www.gohealth.com .

Investor Relations:

John Shave

jshave@gohealth.com

Media Relations:

Pressinquiries@gohealth.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE GoHealth, Inc.