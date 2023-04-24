Thomas'® Expands Breakfast Portfolio with Everything Mini Bagels and Keto Bagel Thins® Bagels Launch

The iconic brand and industry leader rolls out two new products for bagel lovers nationwide

HORSHAM, Pa., April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Thomas'®, the top seller of grocery store English muffins and bagels in the U.S., today announced the expansion of its breakfast portfolio with the introduction of Thomas' Everything Mini Bagels and the brand's first-ever keto product, Thomas' Keto Bagel Thins Bagels. Both new bagel products add to the brand's growing list of innovative breakfast offerings available throughout the country.

With rising consumer demand for smaller, snack-size portions, Thomas' Everything Mini Bagels are pre-sliced for convenience, making them the perfect breakfast option for children and adults alike. The everything seasoning offers a flavorful blend of sesame seeds, poppy seeds, and garlic. Thomas' Everything Mini Bagels are made with no artificial flavors, colors, or high fructose corn syrup and have a suggested retail price of $5.49.

Thomas' Keto Bagel Thins Bagels are thin in size yet big on flavor. With 2 net carbs per serving, Thomas' Keto Bagel Thins Bagels offer a bagel alternative consumers can enjoy, without compromising quality or taste. Thomas' Keto Bagel Thins Bagels have a suggested retail price of $7.49.

"As a leader in the breakfast category, it's crucial for us to continue to innovate and bring new products to the market that meet the ever-changing tastes of our consumers," said Eduardo Zarate, Senior Director of Marketing for Thomas'. "We are thrilled to add Thomas' Everything Mini Bagels and Thomas' Keto Bagel Thins Bagels to our expanding product portfolio, giving consumers the delicious taste and quality, they've come to expect from Thomas' Bagels with the portability and carb conscious products they're craving."

Both Thomas' Everything Mini Bagels and Keto Bagel Thins Bagels are now available at major retailers nationwide.

Thomas' dates back to 1880 when Samuel Bath Thomas created his original English Muffin in New York City using a secret process that included griddle baking to create a Nooks & Crannies®

About Bimbo Bakeries USA

Bimbo Bakeries USA is a leader in the baking industry, known for its category leading brands, innovative products, freshness and quality. Our team of 20,000+ U.S. associates operates approximately 60 manufacturing locations in the United States. Over 11,000 distribution routes deliver our leading brands such as Arnold®, Artesano®, Ball Park®, Bimbo®, Boboli®, Brownberry®, Entenmann's®, Little Bites®, Marinela®, Mrs Baird's®, Oroweat®, Sara Lee®, Stroehmann® and Thomas'®. BBU is owned by Mexico's Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B de C.V., the world's largest baking company with operations in 34 countries.

