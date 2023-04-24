Xyleme Adds Dashboarding, APIs and Integration Capabilities to Enterprise CCMS/LCMS Platform with New Elevate Product

DENVER, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Xyleme, a leading provider of Component Content Management Systems (CCMS), today announced the launch of Elevate, the newest module in their platform. The new product will add dashboard analytics, APIs, and rich integration capabilities to the existing CCMS, providing users with advanced functionality to enhance their learning and development programs.

Elevate is designed to provide users with a more streamlined and efficient platform-wide user experience, making it easier to access and manage key platform capabilities. The dashboarding features provide users with a customizable interface that displays key metrics and insights, allowing for better decision making and management of learning content. The enhanced API capabilities allow for seamless integration with other systems, such as HR and talent management platforms, providing a more comprehensive and connected experience. Elevate will also provide a hub for innovation, with a labs area designed to showcase emerging content intelligence features and integrations.

"We are excited to extend our platform capabilities with Elevate. It provides our customers a true basecamp for their content operations," said Xyleme CPO, Mark Lemmons. "Going forward, customers can expect an entire range of innovative content management features, with a focus on content intelligence. These address the emerging needs of our enterprise customers and are specifically designed to complement the integration suite we are delivering today."

Xyleme Elevate is available now, and the base edition is included with every platform instance. For more information or to schedule a demo, visit http://www.xyleme.com.

Xyleme is the most trusted CCMS and LCMS platform for content development, authoring, management, and syndication at scale, powering the delivery of mission critical content and skills to the extended enterprise. The company's proven systems manage the entire content lifecycle and end-to-end content operations to improve productivity, enable sales and growth initiatives, ensure compliance, and drive optimization for employees and stakeholders across the globe. Founded in 2004, Xyleme's best-in-class solutions have won numerous industry awards and are used by the world's leading Fortune 500 brands across every major industry vertical including: 3M, Cisco, Christus Health, Dunkin Brands, T-Mobile, and VMWare. Learn more at www.xyleme.com.

