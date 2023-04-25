Circa and Zenyth Group Partner to Improve Digital Accessibility

MILWAUKEE, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Circa is pleased to announce a formal partnership with California-based Zenyth, an end-to-end web accessibility consulting firm that helps companies identify, remedy and support their accessible digital platforms. Circa is partnering with Zenyth to provide its customers and prospects access to their website and mobile application auditing capabilities, captioning and transcription services, fully-managed code remediation services and legal compliance consulting expertise.

The purpose of this partnership is to offer accessibility products and services to Circa's customer base and compliance and talent acquisition services to Zenyth's customers. In turn, this partnership will enhance workplace diversity strategies and goals.

Circa provides OFCCP compliance management and recruiting technology solutions to deliver qualified candidates on an equitable playing field for organizations to build high-performing, diverse teams. The company is expanding its product and service offerings through meaningful partnerships as customers are seeking a more robust solution from industry leaders like Circa. Zenyth provides a unique set of solutions to solve digital compliance challenges for businesses in different industries, including education, healthcare, and e-commerce.

"We are thrilled to partner with Zenyth to offer organizations and federal contractors a complete suite of services to address their digital accessibility needs," said Patrick Sheahan, CEO, Circa. "Collaborating to broaden our solutions not only promotes greater inclusivity for individuals with disabilities among our customers but also reinforces our dedication to fostering diverse and inclusive workplaces."

"We are excited to announce our partnership with Circa, as we join forces to offer premium Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) and web accessibility services to the marketplace, said Daryn Harpaz, CEO, Zenyth. "Our collaboration brings together the unique strengths and expertise of our two companies, enabling us to deliver innovative solutions that drive positive change and create a more inclusive digital world for all."

Together, Circa and Zenyth will achieve mutual success by presenting Zenyth Group's digital accessibility and remediation services to customers. This will include working with internal sales teams to refer business, featuring them in marketing campaigns, collaborating on thought leadership content, and prioritizing digital accessibility as a key aspect of their joint efforts.

About Circa

Circa is a catalyst for 21st-century companies to build high-performing diverse teams based on research that shows companies want to shift from diversity as a program to diversity as a business strategy. The companies' robust portfolio of software solutions and unparalleled industry expertise give employers the tools and knowledge they need to radically change how they approach talent acquisition and management. The company was founded in 1994, has 5000+ customers, 15,500 community partner relationships, and in 2022 posted 8M+ jobs through its network of 600+ online employment websites.

About Zenyth Group

Zenyth is a mission-driven organization fueled by the belief that technology should be inclusive and accessible for people of all abilities. As a leading provider of digital accessibility solutions, Zenyth differentiates with deep expertise in ADA website accessibility and compliance by helping companies identify, remedy and support their accessible digital platforms.

