Tile Unleashes Tile for Cats to Give Cat Owners Peace of Mind

Calling all cat parents: Keep tabs on your Tabby with Tile Bluetooth trackers

SAN FRANCISCO, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tile , a Life360 company and the pioneer in finding technology, today announces the launch of Tile for Cats , an accessory kit that combines Tile Sticker with a silicone collar attachment to give indoor cats the run of the house.

Tile for Cats (PRNewswire)

Available online now at Tile.com , Tile for Cats utilizes Tile's smallest tracker, the Tile Sticker, to create a comfortable, safe, and low-profile way for users to keep track of their sneaky felines, who often hide in obscure places. Users can place the Tile Sticker on the silicone accessory and affix it to their cat's collar to monitor its whereabouts. With a 250-foot Bluetooth range, the Tile for Cats collar attachment gives cats the freedom to do as they please while giving cat parents peace of mind that felines who go missing aren't lost—and no time will be wasted looking for them.

Tile for Cats is the first offering specifically for pets in Tile's family of products, aiding Tile in its mission of keeping everyone connected to the things (and furry friends) that matter most. The accessory kit is compatible with both Android and iPhone users and can be used with or without a Tile Premium subscription. In addition, Life360 members can link their Tile Sticker within the cat accessory to their account, allowing their "Circle" of family and friends to see the roaming fur child's location within their Life360 map.

"Pets play an important role in our lives and we strive to meet the needs of the entire family, or chosen family," said Life360 Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer Chris Hulls. "Our designers saw that users were seeking ways to monitor their cat's whereabouts and creating makeshift attachments. So it was a no-brainer to develop a much-needed cat accessory for our ecosystem that connects and protects everyone and everything that matters most."

The Tile Sticker's non-removable battery lasts for up to three years, and the Sticker can be easily replaced within the accessory once the battery runs out. The durable silicone collar accessory is designed to sit close to the cat's neck instead of dangling, fits the majority of cat collars, and can be stretched 1.7x without tearing or losing its form. In addition, Tile for Cats is designed to withstand all of a cat's indoor explorations, with dual attachment points and a special coating to prevent fur, dirt, and dust from sticking to it. The Sticker is compatible with voice-assisted finding through Alexa, Google, and Siri, allowing for hands-free feline locating.

The Tile for Cats accessory joins Tile's existing lineup of Bluetooth trackers that come in various shapes, sizes, and styles. Tile For Cats is available in black or white and can be purchased at Tile.com .

About Life360 and Tile

As the world's leading membership for safety and location services, Life360 offers busy families peace of mind and freedom by connecting and protecting everyone and everything that matters most. Combined with Tile, a Life360 company and pioneer in finding technology, members can locate missing items and see that everything is where it should be at a glance. Life360 makes it possible for families to coordinate daily activities in real-time, keep track of kids, connect with friends, find pets and important items, give teens safe independence, assist in emergencies, and so much more. Visit Life360.com or Tile.com for more information on how Life360 brings families together and Tile ensures that missing items aren't lost.

Media Contact:

Kristi Collura, Director of PR and Communications

414-840-7160

press@life360.com

Life360 and Tile (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Life360