BoatyardX taps Doug Anderson to lead Global Sales role

BoatyardX has chosen an industry vet with a background in driving outcomes for customers, to lead this strategic role.

CHICAGO, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BoatyardX, a leading digital product development consultancy is accelerating its growth trajectory with the support of Chicago-based, industry veteran, Doug Anderson. This hire confirms the importance of the US market but cannot lose track of the global picture.

Doug brings 18 years of experience primarily in the app dev, cloud transformation, data, and agile delivery space. When asked about what this role means for BoatyardX, founder & MD Brian Barter noted;

"The appeal of a leader like Doug is his proven track record of growth in our space, this coupled with his background in delivery will prove to be valuable for our clients"

On the topic of BoatyardX's growth trajectory, Anderson says

"This role is not about growth purely for the sake of revenue, it's about forming long-term strategic partnerships with our clients. We want to be looked upon as a partner that moves the needle for our clients, not simply hands on keyboards."

With a background that spans multiple industries and start-ups to Fortune 50s, Doug will leverage his industry breadth to help clients on their digital transformation journey. As a people leader, Doug will be tasked with maturing the growth platform (people, processes, tools) and ensuring BoatyardX continues it's growth trajectory of 100% year over year growth.

About BoatyardX:

BoatyardX is a bespoke software development company that partners with clients all over the globe to build exceptional cloud products, leveraging best of breed technology. Established in Dublin in 2019 and recently acquired by Ergo Group, the company has now expanded to four locations, Dublin, Cluj and Iași in Romania and Bogota Colombia, growing its revenues nearly 15-fold in 4 years. BoatyardX solves a particular problem for companies with ideas for new products and services, spanning the entirety of the development cycle, from discovery, through design to development and into production.

