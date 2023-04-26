Comprehensive medical lien servicing and legal funding company with artificial intelligence-powered platform now serving healthcare providers, attorneys and uninsured and underinsured patients.

ATLANTA, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gain , a comprehensive medical lien servicing and legal funding company with an artificial intelligence-powered platform, launched today. Previously, the company had been doing business as a variety of operating companies, including Cherokee Legal Holdings, Cherokee Funding and Gain Servicing. The rebrand is meant to streamline the companies and build efficiencies in order to serve as a centralized, AI-powered hub to those with medical lien servicing and legal funding needs.

Gain Brand Launches, Commits to Leveling the Insurance Playing Field

"Since 2011, we have provided legal and medical funding services. Over the years, we have added new companies, new divisions and expanded offerings. Our exceptional growth has led us to today. An exciting time has come in the evolution of our organization and that is the need to streamline all of our services and capabilities under one go-to-market brand," said Gain Founder and CEO Reid Zeising in a recent letter to clients. "Under our new company name, we aspire to provide solutions and services that are undeniably Gain."

With a two-year revenue growth of 251%, Gain recently ranked no. 83 on Inc. magazine's list of the Southeast Region's Fastest-Growing Private Companies. Between 2005 and 2022, Gain, doing business as Cherokee Legal Holdings, Cherokee Funding and Gain Servicing, has provided $250 million in medical care and serviced $800 million in medical liens. Honored with three Inc. 5000 designations, 15,000 law firm partners, and over 3,000 health care clients, Gain is well-positioned for continued growth.

The new brand identity and company consolidation was launched initially on an updated website, www.gainservicing.com . The company headquarters are and will remain in Atlanta, Ga.

About Gain

Gain is the fastest growing medical lien servicing and legal funding company in the United States. Gain's innovative artificial intelligence-enabled servicing platform and its collective services and solutions come together to meaningful serve the personal injury ecosystem and create better outcomes. Gain is the critical hub connecting medical providers, lawyers and personal injury plaintiffs. Gain's industry-leading platform serves as the source of truth, providing both needed transparency and efficiency for all of those supporting personal injury cases and plaintiffs. Gain is committed to leveling the insurance playing field for those injured through no fault of their own. To learn more, go to gainservicing.com .

