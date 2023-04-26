LendingClub Reports First Quarter 2023 Results

Net Income of $13.7M, Driven by 7% Sequential Increase in Pre-Provision Net Revenue (PPNR)

Deposits Up 13% Sequentially to $7.2B; $1.6B in Cash

SAN FRANCISCO, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LendingClub Corporation (NYSE: LC), the parent company of LendingClub Bank, America's leading digital marketplace bank, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.

LendingClub Corporation (NYSE: LC) is the parent company of LendingClub Bank, National Association, Member FDIC.

"We delivered a solid quarter driven by our strategic advantages, including over 15 years of cycle-tested data, prudent and agile underwriting, and our digital marketplace bank model," said Scott Sanborn, LendingClub CEO. "While we expect continued industry and macro headwinds, these significant advantages, along with our growing online consumer deposit franchise and high-yielding short duration assets, provide us with a range of options to navigate the current macro environment while we build toward an ambitious future for the company and our growing membership base."

First Quarter 2023 Results

Balance Sheet:

Total assets grew 10% sequentially to $8.8 billion from $8.0 billion at December 31, 2022 .

Deposits up 13% sequentially to $7.2 billion ; FDIC-insured deposits represent approximately 86% of total deposits.

Loans and leases held for investment portfolio grew 4.6% sequentially from $5.6 billion to $5.9 billion .

Substantial capital with a consolidated Tier 1 leverage ratio of 12.8% and consolidated Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio of 15.6%.

Book value per common share of $11.08 , up 1.4% from $10.93 at December 31, 2022 .

Tangible book value per common share of $10.23 , up 1.7% from $10.06 at December 31, 2022 .

Financial Performance:

Loan originations were $2.3 billion compared to $2.5 billion in the prior quarter.

Total net revenue was $245.7 million compared to $262.7 million in the prior quarter, as growth in net interest income was offset by lower marketplace revenue.

Net income of $13.7 million , or diluted EPS of $0.13 , compared to $23.6 million , or diluted EPS of $0.22 , in the prior quarter, reflecting higher credit provisioning due to growth in the held-for-investment portfolio as well as higher tax expense.

Pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) of $88.4 million grew 7% over the prior quarter, driven by the Company's cost reduction actions and a $9.0 million one-time revenue benefit primarily due to slower prepayments.

Credit quality of the held-for-investment prime loan portfolio performing in-line with expectations as portfolio seasons; provision for credit losses of $70.6 million primarily reflects $1.0 billion of quarterly loan originations held for investment.

Efficiency ratio improved to 64.0% from 68.5% in the prior quarter due to cost reduction actions and marketing efficiency.



Three Months Ended

($ in millions, except per share amounts) March 31,

2023

December 31,

2022

March 31,

2022

Total net revenue $ 245.7

$ 262.7

$ 289.5

Non-interest expense 157.3

180.0

191.2

Pre-provision net revenue (1) 88.4

82.7

98.3















Provision for credit losses 70.6

61.5

52.5

Income before income tax benefit (expense) 17.8

21.2

45.8

Income tax benefit (expense) (4.1)

2.4

(5.0)

Net income $ 13.7

$ 23.6

$ 40.8

Diluted EPS $ 0.13

$ 0.22

$ 0.39















Income tax benefit from release of tax valuation allowance $ —

$ 3.2

$ —

Net income excluding income tax benefit (1) $ 13.7

$ 20.4

$ 40.8

Diluted EPS excluding income tax benefit (1) $ 0.13

$ 0.19

$ 0.39



(1) See page 3 of this release for additional information on our use of non-GAAP financial measures.

For a calculation of Pre-Provision Net Revenue, Net Income Excluding Income Tax Benefit, Diluted EPS Excluding Income Tax Benefit, and Tangible Book Value Per Common Share, refer to the "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures" tables at the end of this release.

Financial Outlook



Second Quarter 2023

Loan Originations $1.9B to $2.1B

Pre-Provision Net Revenue (PPNR) $60M to $70M



About LendingClub

LendingClub Corporation (NYSE: LC) is the parent company of LendingClub Bank, National Association, Member FDIC. LendingClub Bank is the leading digital marketplace bank in the U.S., where members can access a broad range of financial products and services designed to help them pay less when borrowing and earn more when saving. Based on more than 150 billion cells of data and over $80 billion in loans, our advanced credit decisioning and machine-learning models are used across the customer lifecycle to expand seamless access to credit for our members, while generating compelling risk-adjusted returns for our loan investors. Since 2007, more than 4.7 million members have joined the Club to help reach their financial goals. For more information about LendingClub, visit https://www.lendingclub.com.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

The LendingClub first quarter 2023 webcast and teleconference is scheduled to begin at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (or 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on Wednesday, April 26, 2023. A live webcast of the call will be available at http://ir.lendingclub.com under the Filings & Financials menu in Quarterly Results. To access the call, please dial +1 (404) 975-4839, or outside the U.S. +1 (929) 526-1599, with Access Code 900462, ten minutes prior to 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (or 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time). An audio archive of the call will be available at http://ir.lendingclub.com . An audio replay will also be available 1 hour after the end of the call until May 3, 2023, by calling +1 (929) 458-6194 or outside the U.S. +44 (204) 525-0658, with Access Code 850910. LendingClub has used, and intends to use, its investor relations website, blog (http://blog.lendingclub.com), Twitter handle (@LendingClub) and Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/LendingClubTeam) as a means of disclosing material non-public information and to comply with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, we use the following non-GAAP financial measures: Pre-Provision Net Revenue, Net Income Excluding Income Tax Benefit, Diluted EPS Excluding Income Tax Benefit, and Tangible Book Value Per Common Share. Our non-GAAP financial measures do have limitations as analytical tools and you should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for an analysis of our results under GAAP.

We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide management and investors with useful supplemental information about the financial performance of our business, enable comparison of financial results between periods where certain items may vary independent of business performance, and enable comparison of our financial results with other public companies.

We believe Pre-Provision Net Revenue, Net Income Excluding Income Tax Benefit and Diluted EPS Excluding Income Tax Benefit are important measures because they reflect the financial performance of our business operations. Pre-Provision Net Revenue is a non-GAAP financial measure calculated by subtracting the provision for credit losses and income tax benefit/expense from net income. Net Income Excluding Income Tax Benefit adjusts for the release of a deferred tax asset valuation allowance in 2022. Diluted EPS Excluding Income Tax Benefit is a non-GAAP financial measure calculated by dividing Net Income Excluding Income Tax Benefit by the weighted-average diluted common shares outstanding.

We believe Tangible Book Value (TBV) Per Common Share is an important measure used to evaluate the company's use of equity. TBV Per Common Share is a non-GAAP financial measure representing common equity reduced by goodwill and intangible assets, divided by ending common shares issued and outstanding.

For a reconciliation of such measures to the nearest GAAP measures, please refer to the tables beginning on page 13 of this release.

Safe Harbor Statement

Some of the statements above, including statements regarding our competitive advantages, macroeconomic outlook, anticipated future performance and financial results, are "forward-looking statements." The words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "outlook," "plan," "predict," "project," "will," "would" and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements include: our ability to continue to attract and retain new and existing customers; our ability to realize the expected benefits from recent initiatives, including our cost reduction plan and the acquisition of a $1 billion loan portfolio; competition; overall economic conditions; the interest rate environment; the regulatory environment; demand for the types of loans facilitated by us; default rates and those factors set forth in the section titled "Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as well as in our subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in forward-looking statements. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS (In thousands, except percentages or as noted) (Unaudited)







As of and for the three months ended

% Change



March 31,

2023

December 31,

2022

September 30, 2022

June 30, 2022

March 31,

2022

Q/Q

Y/Y

Operating Highlights:

Non-interest income $ 98,990

$ 127,465

$ 181,237

$ 213,832

$ 189,857

(22) %

(48) %

Net interest income 146,704

135,243

123,676

116,226

99,680

8 %

47 %

Total net revenue 245,694

262,708

304,913

330,058

289,537

(6) %

(15) %

Non-interest expense 157,308

180,044

186,219

209,386

191,204

(13) %

(18) %

Pre-provision net revenue(1) 88,386

82,664

118,694

120,672

98,333

7 %

(10) %

Provision for credit losses 70,584

61,512

82,739

70,566

52,509

15 %

34 %

Income before income tax benefit (expense) 17,802

21,152

35,955

50,106

45,824

(16) %

(61) %

Income tax benefit (expense) (4,136)

2,439

7,243

131,954

(4,988)

N/M

(17) %

Net income 13,666

23,591

43,198

182,060

40,836

(42) %

(67) %

Income tax benefit from release of tax valuation allowance —

3,180

5,015

135,300

—

N/M

N/M

Net income excluding income tax benefit(1)(2) $ 13,666

$ 20,411

$ 38,183

$ 46,760

$ 40,836

(33) %

(67) %































Basic EPS – common stockholders $ 0.13

$ 0.22

$ 0.41

$ 1.77

$ 0.40

(41) %

(68) %

Diluted EPS – common stockholders $ 0.13

$ 0.22

$ 0.41

$ 1.73

$ 0.39

(41) %

(67) %

Diluted EPS excluding income tax benefit(1)(2) $ 0.13

$ 0.19

$ 0.36

$ 0.45

$ 0.39

(32) %

(67) %































LendingClub Corporation Performance Metrics:

Net interest margin 7.5 %

7.8 %

8.3 %

8.5 %

8.3 %









Efficiency ratio(3) 64.0 %

68.5 %

61.1 %

63.4 %

66.0 %









Return on average equity (ROE)(4) 4.6 %

7.2 %

14.2 %

33.8 %

18.7 %









Return on average total assets (ROA)(5) 0.7 %

1.1 %

2.5 %

5.5 %

3.1 %









Marketing expense as a % of loan originations 1.2 %

1.4 %

1.3 %

1.6 %

1.7 %







































LendingClub Corporation Capital Metrics:

Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio 15.6 %

15.8 %

18.3 %

20.0 %

20.6 %









Tier 1 leverage ratio 12.8 %

14.1 %

15.7 %

16.2 %

15.6 %









Book value per common share $ 11.08

$ 10.93

$ 10.67

$ 10.41

$ 8.68

1 %

28 %

Tangible book value per common share(1) $ 10.23

$ 10.06

$ 9.78

$ 9.50

$ 7.75

2 %

32 %































Loan Originations (in millions)(6):



























Total loan originations $ 2,288

$ 2,524

$ 3,539

$ 3,840

$ 3,217

(9) %

(29) %

Marketplace loans $ 1,286

$ 1,824

$ 2,386

$ 2,819

$ 2,360

(29) %

(46) %

Loan originations held for investment $ 1,002

$ 701

$ 1,153

$ 1,021

$ 856

43 %

17 %

Loan originations held for investment as a % of total loan originations 44 %

28 %

33 %

27 %

27 %







































Servicing Portfolio AUM (in millions)(7):

Total servicing portfolio $ 16,060

$ 16,157

$ 15,929

$ 14,783

$ 13,341

(1) %

20 %

Loans serviced for others $ 10,504

$ 10,819

$ 11,807

$ 11,382

$ 10,475

(3) %

— %



LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS (Continued) (In thousands, except percentages or as noted) (Unaudited)







As of and for the three months ended

% Change



March 31,

2023

December 31,

2022

September 30, 2022

June 30, 2022

March 31,

2022

Q/Q

Y/Y

Balance Sheet Data:

Loans and leases held for investment at amortized cost, net, excluding PPP loans $ 5,091,969

$ 4,638,331

$ 4,414,347

$ 3,692,667

$ 3,049,325

10 %

67 %

PPP loans $ 51,112

$ 66,971

$ 89,379

$ 118,794

$ 184,986

(24) %

(72) %

Total loans and leases held for investment at amortized cost, net(8) $ 5,143,081

$ 4,705,302

$ 4,503,726

$ 3,811,461

$ 3,234,311

9 %

59 %

Loans held for investment at fair value $ 748,618

$ 925,938

$ 15,057

$ 20,583

$ 15,384

(19) %

4,766 %

Total loans and leases held for investment $ 5,891,699

$ 5,631,240

$ 4,518,783

$ 3,832,044

$ 3,249,695

5 %

81 %

Total assets $ 8,754,018

$ 7,979,747

$ 6,775,074

$ 6,186,765

$ 5,574,425

10 %

57 %

Total deposits $ 7,218,854

$ 6,392,553

$ 5,123,506

$ 4,527,672

$ 3,977,477

13 %

81 %

Total liabilities $ 7,563,276

$ 6,815,453

$ 5,653,664

$ 5,107,648

$ 4,686,991

11 %

61 %

Total equity $ 1,190,742

$ 1,164,294

$ 1,121,410

$ 1,079,117

$ 887,434

2 %

34 %







N/M – Not meaningful

(1) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

(2) Excludes fourth, third and second quarter 2022 income tax benefit of $3.2 million, $5.0 million and $135.3 million, respectively, due to the release of a deferred tax asset valuation allowance.

(3) Calculated as the ratio of non-interest expense to total net revenue.

(4) Calculated as annualized net income (which excludes the income tax benefit from the release of the deferred tax asset valuation allowance in the periods it did not occur) divided by average equity for the period presented.

(5) Calculated as annualized net income (which excludes the income tax benefit from the release of the deferred tax asset valuation allowance in the periods it did not occur) divided by average total assets for the period presented.

(6) Includes unsecured personal loans and auto loans only.

(7) Loans serviced on our platform, which includes unsecured personal loans, auto loans and education and patient finance loans serviced for others and held for investment by the company.

(8) Excludes loans held for investment at fair value, which primarily consists of a loan portfolio that was acquired in the fourth quarter of 2022.



The asset quality metrics presented in the following table are for loans and leases held for investment at amortized cost and do not reflect loans held for investment at fair value:



As of and for the three months ended



March 31,

2023

December 31,

2022

September 30,

2022

June 30, 2022

March 31, 2022

Asset Quality Metrics:

Allowance for loan and lease losses to total loans and leases held for investment 6.4 %

6.5 %

6.3 %

6.0 %

5.5 %

Allowance for loan and lease losses to consumer loans and leases held for investment 7.1 %

7.3 %

7.2 %

6.9 %

6.6 %

Allowance for loan and lease losses to commercial loans and leases held for investment 2.0 %

2.0 %

1.9 %

2.0 %

1.8 %

Net charge-offs $ 49,845

$ 37,148

$ 22,658

$ 14,778

$ 8,632

Net charge-off ratio(1) 3.8 %

3.0 %

2.1 %

1.6 %

1.2 %







(1) Net charge-off ratio is calculated as annualized net charge-offs divided by average outstanding loans and leases held for investment during the period, excluding PPP loans.

LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION LOANS AND LEASES HELD FOR INVESTMENT (In thousands) (Unaudited)





The following table presents loans and leases held for investment at amortized cost and loans held for investment at fair value:



March 31,

2023

December 31,

2022

Unsecured personal $ 4,319,148

$ 3,866,373

Residential mortgages 197,728

199,601

Secured consumer 212,748

194,634

Total consumer loans held for investment 4,729,624

4,260,608

Equipment finance (1) 153,905

160,319

Commercial real estate 372,770

373,501

Commercial and industrial (2) 235,639

238,726

Total commercial loans and leases held for investment 762,314

772,546

Total loans and leases held for investment at amortized cost 5,491,938

5,033,154

Allowance for loan and lease losses (348,857)

(327,852)

Loans and leases held for investment at amortized cost, net $ 5,143,081

$ 4,705,302

Loans held for investment at fair value 748,618

925,938

Total loans and leases held for investment $ 5,891,699

$ 5,631,240







(1) Comprised of sales-type leases for equipment. (2) Includes $51.1 million and $67.0 million of Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans as of March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively. Such loans are guaranteed by the Small Business Association and, therefore, the company determined no allowance for expected credit losses is required on these loans.

LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN AND LEASE LOSSES (In thousands) (Unaudited)

The following tables present the allowance for loan and lease losses on loans and leases held for investment at amortized cost and do not reflect loans held for investment at fair value:







Three Months Ended



March 31, 2023

December 31, 2022



Consumer

Commercial

Total

Consumer

Commercial

Total

Allowance for loan and lease losses, beginning of period $ 312,489

$ 15,363

$ 327,852

$ 288,138

$ 15,063

$ 303,201

Credit loss expense for loans and leases held for investment 70,684

166

70,850

61,392

407

61,799

Charge-offs (52,212)

(351)

(52,563)

(38,579)

(225)

(38,804)

Recoveries 2,585

133

2,718

1,538

118

1,656

Allowance for loan and lease losses, end of period $ 333,546

$ 15,311

$ 348,857

$ 312,489

$ 15,363

$ 327,852





Three Months Ended



March 31, 2022



Consumer

Commercial

Total

Allowance for loan and lease losses, beginning of period $ 128,812

$ 15,577

$ 144,389

Credit loss expense for loans and leases held for investment 53,718

(1,490)

52,228

Charge-offs (9,017)

(72)

(9,089)

Recoveries 344

113

457

Allowance for loan and lease losses, end of period $ 173,857

$ 14,128

$ 187,985



LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION PAST DUE LOANS AND LEASES HELD FOR INVESTMENT (In thousands) (Unaudited) The following tables present past due loans and leases held for investment at amortized cost and do not reflect loans held for investment at fair value:





March 31, 2023 30-59

Days

60-89

Days

90 or More

Days

Total Days

Past Due

Unsecured personal $ 26,941

$ 19,759

$ 18,984

$ 65,684

Residential mortgages 230

—

167

397

Secured consumer 1,922

260

187

2,369

Total consumer loans held for investment $ 29,093

$ 20,019

$ 19,338

$ 68,450



















Equipment finance $ 3,020

$ —

$ 771

$ 3,791

Commercial real estate 8,251

2,112

103

10,466

Commercial and industrial (1) 941

—

1,608

2,549

Total commercial loans and leases held for investment (1) $ 12,212

$ 2,112

$ 2,482

$ 16,806

Total loans and leases held for investment at amortized cost (1) $ 41,305

$ 22,131

$ 21,820

$ 85,256



December 31, 2022 30-59

Days

60-89

Days

90 or More

Days



Total Days

Past Due Unsecured personal $ 21,016

$ 16,418

$ 16,255



$ 53,689 Residential mortgages —

254

331



585 Secured consumer 1,720

382

188



2,290 Total consumer loans held for investment $ 22,736

$ 17,054

$ 16,774



$ 56,564

















Equipment finance $ 3,172

$ —

$ 859



$ 4,031 Commercial real estate —

102

—



102 Commercial and industrial (1) —

—

1,643



1,643 Total commercial loans and leases held for investment (1) $ 3,172

$ 102

$ 2,502



$ 5,776 Total loans and leases held for investment at amortized cost (1) $ 25,908

$ 17,156

$ 19,276



$ 62,340



(1) Past due PPP loans are excluded from the tables.

LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited)







Three Months Ended

Change (%)



March 31,

2023

December 31,

2022

March 31,

2022

Q1 2023 vs Q4 2022

Q1 2023 vs Q1 2022

Non-interest income:



















Origination fees $ 70,543

$ 100,692

$ 122,093

(30) %

(42) %

Servicing fees 26,380

20,169

18,514

31 %

42 %

Gain on sales of loans 14,125

18,352

24,110

(23) %

(41) %

Net fair value adjustments (15,414)

(15,774)

15,249

(2) %

(201) %

Marketplace revenue 95,634

123,439

179,966

(23) %

(47) %

Other non-interest income 3,356

4,026

9,891

(17) %

(66) %

Total non-interest income 98,990

127,465

189,857

(22) %

(48) %























Total interest income 202,413

173,999

111,653

16 %

81 %

Total interest expense 55,709

38,756

11,973

44 %

365 %

Net interest income 146,704

135,243

99,680

8 %

47 %























Total net revenue 245,694

262,708

289,537

(6) %

(15) %























Provision for credit losses 70,584

61,512

52,509

15 %

34 %























Non-interest expense:



















Compensation and benefits 73,307

87,768

81,610

(16) %

(10) %

Marketing 26,880

35,139

55,080

(24) %

(51) %

Equipment and software 13,696

13,200

11,046

4 %

24 %

Depreciation and amortization 12,354

11,554

11,039

7 %

12 %

Professional services 9,058

10,029

12,406

(10) %

(27) %

Occupancy 4,310

4,698

6,019

(8) %

(28) %

Other non-interest expense 17,703

17,656

14,004

— %

26 %

Total non-interest expense 157,308

180,044

191,204

(13) %

(18) %























Income before income tax benefit (expense) 17,802

21,152

45,824

(16) %

(61) %

Income tax benefit (expense) (4,136)

2,439

(4,988)

N/M

(17) %

Net income $ 13,666

$ 23,591

$ 40,836

(42) %

(67) %























Net income per share:



















Basic EPS – common stockholders $ 0.13

$ 0.22

$ 0.40

(41) %

(68) %

Diluted EPS – common stockholders $ 0.13

$ 0.22

$ 0.39

(41) %

(67) %

Weighted-average common shares – Basic 106,912,139

105,650,177

101,493,561

1 %

5 %

Weighted-average common shares – Diluted 106,917,770

105,984,612

105,052,904

1 %

2 %





N/M – Not meaningful

LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION NET INTEREST INCOME (In thousands, except percentages or as noted) (Unaudited)







Consolidated LendingClub Corporation (1)



Three Months Ended March 31, 2023

Three Months Ended December 31, 2022

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022



Average

Balance

Interest

Income/

Expense

Average

Yield/

Rate

Average

Balance

Interest

Income/

Expense

Average

Yield/

Rate

Average

Balance

Interest

Income/

Expense

Average

Yield/

Rate

Interest-earning assets (2)



































Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and other $ 1,220,677

$ 13,714

4.49 %

$ 1,139,887

$ 10,595

3.72 %

$ 892,921

$ 688

0.31 %

Securities available for sale at fair value 362,960

3,900

4.30 %

349,512

3,359

3.84 %

325,155

4,511

5.55 %

Loans held for sale at fair value 110,580

5,757

20.83 %

114,851

5,724

19.93 %

255,139

7,450

11.68 %

Loans and leases held for investment:



































Unsecured personal loans 4,066,713

133,687

13.15 %

3,825,808

125,872

13.16 %

2,060,323

78,376

15.22 %

Commercial and other consumer loans 1,175,504

16,780

5.71 %

1,164,326

15,197

5.22 %

1,075,412

13,066

4.86 %

Loans and leases held for investment at amortized cost 5,242,217

150,467

11.48 %

4,990,134

141,069

11.31 %

3,135,735

91,442

11.66 %

Loans held for investment at fair value 836,313

26,892

12.86 %

308,570

10,862

14.08 %

18,523

593

12.80 %

Total loans and leases held for investment 6,078,530

177,359

11.67 %

5,298,704

151,931

11.47 %

3,154,258

92,035

11.67 %

Retail and certificate loans held for investment at fair value 46,525

1,683

14.47 %

66,469

2,390

14.38 %

198,813

6,969

14.02 %

Total interest-earning assets 7,819,272

202,413

10.35 %

6,969,423

173,999

9.99 %

4,826,286

111,653

9.25 %







































Cash and due from banks and restricted cash 71,878









64,907









92,683









Allowance for loan and lease losses (338,359)









(314,861)









(163,631)









Other non-interest earning assets 666,650









613,664









486,363









Total assets $ 8,219,441









$ 7,333,133









$ 5,241,701















































Interest-bearing liabilities



































Interest-bearing deposits:



































Checking and money market accounts $ 1,633,691

$ 7,568

1.88 %

$ 1,929,260

$ 7,500

1.54 %

$ 2,240,450

$ 1,724

0.31 %

Savings accounts and certificates of deposit 4,747,478

45,705

3.90 %

3,576,205

28,251

3.13 %

1,071,133

1,714

0.64 %

Interest-bearing deposits 6,381,169

53,273

3.39 %

5,505,465

35,751

2.58 %

3,311,583

3,438

0.42 %

Retail notes, certificates and secured borrowings 46,525

1,683

14.47 %

66,469

2,390

14.38 %

198,813

6,969

14.02 %

Other interest-bearing liabilities 107,520

753

2.80 %

105,834

615

2.33 %

312,690

1,566

2.00 %

Total interest-bearing liabilities 6,535,214

55,709

3.46 %

5,677,768

38,756

2.71 %

3,823,086

11,973

1.25 %







































Non-interest bearing deposits 241,954









251,686









227,337









Other liabilities 263,868









266,558









319,241









Total liabilities $ 7,041,036









$ 6,196,012









$ 4,369,664















































Total equity $ 1,178,405









$ 1,137,121









$ 872,037









Total liabilities and equity $ 8,219,441









$ 7,333,133









$ 5,241,701















































Interest rate spread







6.90 %









7.28 %









8.00 %







































Net interest income and net interest margin



$ 146,704

7.50 %





$ 135,243

7.76 %





$ 99,680

8.26 %







(1) Consolidated presentation reflects intercompany eliminations. (2) Nonaccrual loans and any related income are included in their respective loan categories.

LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Amounts) (Unaudited)







March 31,

2023

December 31,

2022

Assets







Cash and due from banks $ 22,732

$ 23,125

Interest-bearing deposits in banks 1,614,265

1,033,905

Total cash and cash equivalents 1,636,997

1,057,030

Restricted cash 47,342

67,454

Securities available for sale at fair value ($428,395 and $399,668 at amortized cost, respectively) 380,028

345,702

Loans held for sale at fair value 44,647

110,400

Loans and leases held for investment 5,491,938

5,033,154

Allowance for loan and lease losses (348,857)

(327,852)

Loans and leases held for investment, net 5,143,081

4,705,302

Loans held for investment at fair value 748,618

925,938

Retail and certificate loans held for investment at fair value 38,855

55,425

Property, equipment and software, net 144,041

136,473

Goodwill 75,717

75,717

Other assets 494,692

500,306

Total assets $ 8,754,018

$ 7,979,747

Liabilities and Equity







Deposits:







Interest-bearing $ 7,018,014

$ 6,158,560

Noninterest-bearing 200,840

233,993

Total deposits 7,218,854

6,392,553

Borrowings 52,980

74,858

Retail notes, certificates and secured borrowings at fair value 38,855

55,425

Other liabilities 252,587

292,617

Total liabilities 7,563,276

6,815,453

Equity







Series A Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 1,200,000 shares authorized; 0 shares issued and outstanding —

—

Common stock, $0.01 par value; 180,000,000 shares authorized; 107,460,734 and 106,546,995 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 1,075

1,065

Additional paid-in capital 1,637,283

1,628,590

Accumulated deficit (414,079)

(427,745)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (33,537)

(37,616)

Total equity 1,190,742

1,164,294

Total liabilities and equity $ 8,754,018

$ 7,979,747



LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)

Pre-Provision Net Revenue









For the three months ended





March 31, 2023

December 31, 2022

September 30,

2022

June 30,

2022

March 31, 2022

GAAP Net income $ 13,666

$ 23,591

$ 43,198

$ 182,060

$ 40,836

Less: Provision for credit losses (70,584)

(61,512)

(82,739)

(70,566)

(52,509)

Less: Income tax benefit (expense) (4,136)

2,439

7,243

131,954

(4,988)

Pre-provision net revenue $ 88,386

$ 82,664

$ 118,694

$ 120,672

$ 98,333







For the three months ended





March 31, 2023

December 31, 2022

September 30,

2022

June 30,

2022

March 31, 2022

Non-interest income $ 98,990

$ 127,465

$ 181,237

$ 213,832

$ 189,857

Net interest income 146,704

135,243

123,676

116,226

99,680

Total net revenue 245,694

262,708

304,913

330,058

289,537

Non-interest expense (157,308)

(180,044)

(186,219)

(209,386)

(191,204)

Pre-provision net revenue 88,386

82,664

118,694

120,672

98,333

Provision for credit losses (70,584)

(61,512)

(82,739)

(70,566)

(52,509)

Income before income tax benefit (expense) 17,802

21,152

35,955

50,106

45,824

Income tax benefit (expense) (4,136)

2,439

7,243

131,954

(4,988)

GAAP Net income $ 13,666

$ 23,591

$ 43,198

$ 182,060

$ 40,836



Net Income Excluding Income Tax Benefit and Diluted EPS Excluding Income Tax Benefit







For the three months ended





December 31, 2022

September 30,

2022

June 30,

2022

GAAP Net income $ 23,591

$ 43,198

$ 182,060

Less: Income tax benefit from release of tax valuation allowance 3,180

5,015

135,300

Net income excluding income tax benefit $ 20,411

$ 38,183

$ 46,760

















GAAP Diluted EPS – common stockholders $ 0.22

$ 0.41

$ 1.73

















(A) Income tax benefit from release of tax valuation allowance $ 3,180

$ 5,015

$ 135,300

(B) Weighted-average common shares – Diluted 105,984,612

105,853,938

105,042,626

(A/B) Diluted EPS impact of income tax benefit $ 0.03

$ 0.05

$ 1.29

















Diluted EPS excluding income tax benefit $ 0.19

$ 0.36

$ 0.44



LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Continued) (In thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited)





Tangible Book Value Per Common Share



March 31, 2023

December 31, 2022

September 30,

2022

June 30,

2022

March 31, 2022

GAAP common equity $ 1,190,742

$ 1,164,294

$ 1,121,410

$ 1,079,117

$ 887,434

Less: Goodwill (75,717)

(75,717)

(75,717)

(75,717)

(75,717)

Less: Intangible assets (15,201)

(16,334)

(17,512)

(18,690)

(19,886)

Tangible common equity $ 1,099,824

$ 1,072,243

$ 1,028,181

$ 984,710

$ 791,831























Book value per common share



















GAAP common equity $ 1,190,742

$ 1,164,294

$ 1,121,410

$ 1,079,117

$ 887,434

Common shares issued and outstanding 107,460,734

106,546,995

105,088,761

103,630,776

102,194,037

Book value per common share $ 11.08

$ 10.93

$ 10.67

$ 10.41

$ 8.68























Tangible book value per common share



















Tangible common equity $ 1,099,824

$ 1,072,243

$ 1,028,181

$ 984,710

$ 791,831

Common shares issued and outstanding 107,460,734

106,546,995

105,088,761

103,630,776

102,194,037

Tangible book value per common share $ 10.23

$ 10.06

$ 9.78

$ 9.50

$ 7.75



View original content to download multimedia:

