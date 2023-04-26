Manulife to Release First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

C$ unless otherwise stated TSX/NYSE/PSE: MFC SEHK: 945

TORONTO, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Manulife Financial Corporation will release its first quarter 2023 financial results after markets close on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, which will be made available at manulife.com/en/investors/results-and-reports.

A live webcast and conference call are scheduled for Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 8:00 a.m. (ET) where Manulife's executive leadership team will discuss the results, followed by a question and answer period with analysts. Manulife adopted IFRS 17 "insurance contracts" and IFRS 9 "financial instruments" effective January 1, 2023. As this will mark the first quarter of reporting under the new accounting standards, we have extended the length of the call to two hours.

To access the conference call, dial 1-800-806-5484 (toll free in North America), using passcode 7425868#. International dial-in numbers are also available. Please call in 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

The archived webcast will be available at manulife.com/en/investors/results-and-reports following the call. A replay of the call will also be available until August 5, 2023 by dialing 1-800-408-3053 or 1-905-694-9451 (Passcode: 7830868#).

About Manulife

Manulife Financial Corporation is a leading international financial services provider, helping people make their decisions easier and lives better. With our global headquarters in Toronto, Canada, we provide financial advice and insurance, operating as Manulife across Canada, Asia, and Europe, and primarily as John Hancock in the United States. Through Manulife Investment Management, the global brand for our Global Wealth and Asset Management segment, we serve individuals, institutions, and retirement plan members worldwide. At the end of 2022, we had more than 40,000 employees, over 116,000 agents, and thousands of distribution partners, serving over 34 million customers. We trade as 'MFC' on the Toronto, New York, and the Philippine stock exchanges and under '945' in Hong Kong.

Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulife.com.

