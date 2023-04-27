The 133rd Canton Fair Sees a Boom in Innovation for Daily Living Experience Improvement

GUANGZHOU, China, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The second phase of the 133rd China Import and Export Fair (Canton Fair), which runs from April 23 to 27, puts a spotlight on consumer goods, gifts, furniture, and home appliances. Over the past years, nanotechnology has become an integral part of human everyday life, this has also been reflected in the innovative daily-use products displayed at the Fair.

"The Canton Fair is the best platform for any Chinese company that has foreign trade business. Meanwhile, buyers come to Canton Fair expecting to find some innovative products. That is why it was an easy decision for us to showcase our latest invention at the Canton Fair and introduce it to global buyers," said Robert Li, who has been in the mirror industry for 15 years and the founder of Brisafe, a high-tech enterprise specializing in lightweight and safe nano-mirror visual systems.

Brisafe is showcasing its latest invention, a non-breakable mirror, at the Fair for the first time. This innovative product, made using the company's patented nano technology, is the first of its kind in China. It eliminates the risk of accidents caused by broken glass, making it an ideal solution for families with children. Additionally, the mirror's lightweight and unbreakable design allows it to be placed in various locations in homes or commercial spaces, including gyms and dance studios.

Clean and fresh air quality at home can also enhance one's daily life experience. Among the many companies showcasing their latest products, ANTOP stands out as a winner of the Canton Fair CF Award. ANTOP's latest product, the ANTOP AIR VIRUS DISINFECTION MACHINE, made its debut at the Fair. This machine can operate in large spaces and actively kills bacteria and viruses using plasma and nano-water ions, achieving a sterilization rate of 99.99%.

ANTOP has been dedicated to creating a cleaner and healthier environment for its customers for over 40 years. Through its multi-dimensional brand strategy and research and development of air purifiers for various settings, including homes, offices, and medical facilities, ANTOP has earned certification from authoritative institutions such as SGS and TUV. Its commitment to innovation, high-end technology, and health will continue to pave the way for a healthier future.

For more information about the innovations in daily consumer products at the 133rd Canton Fair, please register at https://invitation.cantonfair.org.cn/BuyerUser/RegisterUser?MediaType=16 or contact: Ms. Cai, caiyiyi@cantonfair.org.cn

