Aero Design Labs (ADL) announces appointment of Jeb Hensarling to Board of Directors

Former Congressman and Chairman of the House Financial Services Committee joins board as ADL approaches key inflection point

DALLAS, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aero Design Labs (ADL) today announced the appointment of Jeb Hensarling to its board of directors.

Aero Design Labs (PRNewswire)

"We are delighted to welcome Mr. Hensarling to our board," said Lee Sanders, Aero Design Labs Executive Chairman and founder. "Jeb brings decades of strong leadership and valuable contributions in Congress on behalf of his constituents, extensive Wall Street experience, and new perspectives to our business. We look forward to his contributions as a valuable member of our dynamic team as we continue our journey towards redefining the cost and CO2 impact of air travel through our proprietary drag reduction systems."

"I'm excited to join the board of Aero Design Labs and to provide my experience and insight," commented Jeb Hensarling. "The work ADL is doing addresses much-needed cost and CO2 emission improvements in the aviation industry and ADL is at an important inflection point as the initial data arrive in the coming months. As the demand for air travel rebounds, ADL's research and development capabilities combined with strong production partners will deliver important savings for prospective customers. "

Jeb Hensarling is presently Managing Director and Executive Vice Chairman of UBS Americas. Prior to joining UBS in 2019, Mr. Hensarling served in the U.S. Congress for eight terms which included three terms as Chairman of the House Financial Services Committee.

Prior to his service in Congress, Mr. Hensarling was an officer of Maverick Capital and Vice President of Communications for Green Mountain Energy, one of the nation's leading retailers of renewable energy.

Mr. Hensarling earned a BA in Economics from Texas A&M University and a JD from the University of Texas. He currently serves on the Board of Directors of Cox Media Group, an industry-leading media company based in Atlanta, Georgia. He resides in Dallas with his wife and children.

About Aero Design Labs L.L.C.

Founded in 2015, Aero Design Labs (ADL) leads the way in the research, development and installation of drag reduction kits for airline fleets globally. ADL modifications to airlines' existing fleets can result in fuel savings and the potential for billions of pounds of CO2 to be prevented from entering the atmosphere.

Media inquiries: Richard Bartrem richard.bartrem@aerodesignlabs.com

Sales inquiries: Chris Jones chris.Jones@aerodesignlabs.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Aero Design Labs