RADVO Returns to Dallas

DALLAS, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Church of the Incarnation is proud to host the RADVO Conference for its third time. One of the largest gatherings of people exploring ministry in the Episcopal Church and a continuing education event for many clergy, the Radical Vocations Conference aims to raise up a new generation of evangelical and catholic church leaders for the various provinces of the Anglican Communion. In a spirit of constructive and upbuilding ministry for the gospel of Christ, we seek to learn and grow in our skills and commitment as church leaders in our respective churches and dioceses.

Headliner Speakers include: Jeremy Begbie (Distinguished Research Professor of Theology at Duke Divinity School), John Behr (Regius Professor of Humanity at the University of Aberdeen), Christopher Beeley (Rector at Church of the Incarnation), Ephraim Radner (Professor of Historical Theology at Wycliffe College), Stanley Hauerwas (Gilbert T. Rowe Professor Emeritus of Divinity and Law, Duke Divinity School), Amy Peeler (Associate Professor of New Testament at Wheaton College), Tish Harrison Warren (Author, Columnist, and Priest).

The 2023 RADVO Conference brings together theologians, church leaders, and those exploring Christian ministry for an encouraging and thought-provoking time of learning, networking, and seeking God's will for the future of his Church.

Tickets can be purchased at early bird pricing until June 1 for $295 (clergy) and $99 (students).

Sponsors: The Anglican Episcopalian House of Studies at Duke University , Wycliffe College, and Nashotah House Theological Seminary.

For more information, visit RADVO Online

