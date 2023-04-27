Wellness Brand BabyRx Launches its Highly Effective, Natural Product Line to Support Men and Women through Fertility, Pregnancy, and Postpartum

Amid a concerning maternal health crisis in the United States, BabyRx introduces a first-of-its-kind supplement line offering a comprehensive profile of nutrients derived from 100% clean, natural and science-backed ingredients, optimized for maximum absorption.

NEW YORK, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BabyRx is a groundbreaking wellness company that provides fertility, pregnancy, and postpartum vitamins, created with clinically validated, 100% natural ingredients. Each supplement, including Men's and Women's Fertility, Prenatals, Postnatals, and Probiotics, delivers a comprehensive range of nutrients often lacking in comparable products on the market. BabyRx saw an opportunity to meet couples at every stage of the parenting journey by offering a selection of supplements made in the USA, completely free from artificial ingredients and fillers.

It is no secret that the United States is facing a maternal health crisis, with approximately 20% of women struggling to conceive or carry a pregnancy to term, according to the CDC . BabyRx launches today to provide relief in the current landscape faced by expectant mothers, who often struggle with poor nutrition, stress, and difficulty navigating the complex ecosystem of baby product information and healthcare options. BabyRx aims to be the go-to destination for maternity and baby essentials in the health and wellness category, offering highly effective products accessible by all, starting with their innovative line of vitamins and supplements, while simultaneously offering educational resources and a community to aid and guide couples on their path to parenthood.

Anastasia Shorr, and her husband Mark Shorr, founded BabyRx shortly after graduating from Wharton's MBA program, while she was newly pregnant. Anastasia sought prenatal vitamins that provided a complete range of essential nutrients, but most prenatals lacked the full set of nutrients that mothers need to thrive through conception, pregnancy, and postpartum. She also found that the ingredients within these vitamins were difficult for the body to absorb, and noticed a gap in the market for supplements catering to stages beyond pregnancy. BabyRx was born after extensive research into hundreds of clinical studies on reproductive and pediatric health. In formulating its maternity supplements, the brand carefully considered guidelines and recommendations published by leading industry authorities, such as the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) and the American Pregnancy Association. Supported by thousands of top OB/GYNs, these reputable sources represent the forefront of science and clinical practice, enabling BabyRx to offer products aligned with expert-endorsed recommendations, ensuring effectiveness and adherence to the latest advancements in the field.

"When I was pregnant, I felt overwhelmed about which supplements I should be taking. I found it challenging to identify the right product and resorted to taking multiple vitamins to ensure I wasn't missing important nutrients. However, I couldn't find a vitamin brand that I trusted for my pregnancy needs," said Anastasia Shorr, BabyRx's Co-founder and CEO. "That's why I decided to launch BabyRx. We rely on clinical studies, guidance of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, and work with OBGYNs and pharmacists to develop formulations tailored to address health needs at each maternity stage."

Efficacy is at the cornerstone of the brand. BabyRx's innovative products are formulated with clinically-backed highly absorbent nutrient forms that include clean and natural ingredients made in the USA. All of BabyRx's facilities are also cGMP-certified, FDA-registered, and NSF-compliant.

Highlights of BabyRx's innovative products include:

About BabyRx:

BabyRx believes that parents and babies everywhere deserve complete, premium products that unconditionally support health and development. Based on hundreds of studies on reproductive and pediatric health, our supplements are designed to ensure expecting parents receive all the essentials they need, featuring a comprehensive nutrient profile and packed with high-quality, pure, and bioavailable ingredients for optimal absorption and effectiveness. Creating a parenthood support system, our goal is to build a line of health and wellness essentials that guide and nurture moms and babies through all stages. For more information, visit us at babyrx.com .

